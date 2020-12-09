The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the Forrest County Tax Collector’s office to change the way payments are made.

A drop box has been secured on the exterior of the building near the front door. Officials ask for customers to use the drop box, online services or the U.S. Postal Service to pay taxes. Receipts will be mailed as soon as the tax office processes the transaction.

Payments can still be made in person, but social distancing and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be in place.

“We are still under the mask mandate (issued) by the governor, and we are still limited to 10 people in an enclosed area,” Zac Howell, the chief deputy tax collector, said. “We will allow (people) into the lobby where our clerks work and taxpayers actually pay their taxes.”

Eight people will be allowed into this lobby, allowing for one person per clerk. The hallways have strips of tape on the ground, allowing for 10 people to wait.

“We have a deputy sheriff at the door at all times to check temperatures,” Howell said. “We also ask that only one person (in a group) come in per transaction.”

Howell said this is done because if a family of three come in for one transaction, that causes two other people to have to wait outside.

“We have added to our online portal (an option) to pay by check as opposed to a debit or credit card,” Howell said. “If you use a debit or credit card, there is a 2.5% service fee; if you use a check, there is a flat fee of $3.50.”

Howell said the tax office is trying to push people to the online platform. Customers can access the website anywhere from their computer or phone.

“It is more convenient, as well as safer,” he added.

For questions, call (601) 582-8228.

Pay online at https://bit.ly/taxhburg.