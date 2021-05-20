A suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred in Hattiesburg in late March was arrested in Georgia, and has been transported back to Forrest County.

Gregory Estes, 20, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on April 8 on unrelated charges in Cobb County, Georgia.

Estes has been transported back to the Forrest County Correctional Facility, and has now been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and criminal street gang activity.

There were no injuries during the shooting incident that occurred near Mayfair and Hardy Street on March 29.