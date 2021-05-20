The Hattiesburg Zoo has welcomed two Chacoan Peccaries to its impressive collection of animals. The Chacoan peccary is found in the Gran Chaco of Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina, and only approximately 3,000 remain in the world today.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide space for these Evolutionarily Distinct, Globally Endangered mammals,” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “The two males we recently received and now have on display are full of energy, personality, and will help bring awareness to this rapidly declining species.”

The natural habitat of the Chacoan peccary is hot and dry areas, dominated by low-lying succulents and thorny bushes. Much care is taken by the Hattiesburg Zookeepers and the staff to ensure the environment for the Zoo’s inhabitants is as close as possible to their native environment. “The addition of these unique animals continues our efforts at the Hattiesburg Zoo to showcase the diversity of the natural world,” said Rick Taylor, Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “To receive these critically endangered animals is a testament to the reputation and professionalism of our zookeepers.”

The largest of the three generally accepted species of peccaries, the Chacoan peccary has many pig-like features. It has a tough leathery snout, and its bristle-like hair is generally brown to almost gray. A dark stripe runs across the back, and white fur is on the shoulders. Chacoan peccaries differ from other peccary species by having longer ears, snouts, and tails. It also has white hairs around the mouth, unlike other peccaries. The upper canines display the distinguishing trait of peccaries, pointing downwards instead of out and up. When the Chacoan peccary is nervous or frightened, it flees, and raises the hairs on its back. While escaping, it sprays secretions from its dorsal glands, which may be a signal for other peccaries to keep the group together through the dense bush.

The Hattiesburg Zoo’s two Chacoan Peccaries are both males, and are named Fennel and Basil. Fennel and Basil are now on exhibit at the Zoo. The Hattiesburg Zoo’s hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. For more information on the Hattiesburg Zoo, please visit www.hattiesburgzoo.com.