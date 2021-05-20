Presented by VisitHATTIESBURG, Live at Five is back this Friday, May 21 from 5-8:30 p.m. Hattiesburg band Royal Horses will headline the family-friendly event.

Live at Five is a free, outdoor live music series held on Fridays in the spring and fall. Hundreds of visitors and locals gather to enjoy the live music and vendors each week in Town Square Park in Downtown Hattiesburg.

VisitHATTIESBURG’s partnership of this Friday’s encore concert is a part of local National Travel and Tourism Week celebrations held in May each year and is the finale of the 2021 spring season.

“National Travel & Tourism Week recognizes the immense contribution the hospitality industry has on the economy, and each year we celebrate locally to say thank you to our attractions, restaurants, and retailers,” Marlo Dorsey, VisitHATTIESBURG Executive Director, said. “This encore event also allows us to give back to the residents who help make Hattiesburg a special place to visit. Visitors who attend Friday’s concert will be able to enjoy a sampling of the diversity and creativity found in our community.”

Royal Horses combines folk, blues, and rockabilly influences to create high-energy original music. The band won Best of the Pinebelt in 2019 for best musical group/duo. Additionally, their debut record A Modern Man’s Way to Improve was selected as an official release for Record Store Day 2020.

Event goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Personal coolers are welcome, and food and drink will be available for purchase on site.