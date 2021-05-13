At about 4:30 p.m. on May 19, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of discharging a firearm in the 100 block of South 14th Avenue.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers learned that a female discharged a firearm while involved in a isolated-domestic altercation with her significant other. There were no injuries to either person in the incident, and both individuals were taken into custody at the scene for questioning.

As the investigation progressed, the two individuals were charged as a result of the domestic altercation.

Twenty-four-year-old Kenesha Donaldson of Hattiesburg was arrested and charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault. Thirty-five-year-old Malcolm Porter of Hattiesburg was arrested and charged with one count of disturbance of family-misdemeanor.

Donaldson and Porter were booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.