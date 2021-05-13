At about 6:45 p.m. on May 18, Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of William Carey Parkway.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher Rainey of Hattiesburg was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault. His wife, a 27-year-old female, was transported from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The incident was a domestic-isolated incident, and no other injuries were reported.

Rainey has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.