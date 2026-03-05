Joel Lofton, Mayor of Sumrall, recently signed a proclamation declaring March as Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) Awareness Month in the Town of Sumrall.

Mayor Lofton was joined by members of the Board of Aldermen, along with residents and staff of Sumrall Community Homes, for the signing ceremony. Pictured with the mayor are Alderman Jeffery Coulter, Alderman Shanna Istre, Alderman Brittany Fortenberry, and Alderman Pam Graves. Following the proclamation signing, the mayor and aldermen presented residents with goodie bags as a gesture of appreciation and community support.

The proclamation calls on all citizens to promote opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including full access to education, housing, employment, and recreational activities. It affirms that individuals with disabilities deserve the respect, support, and acceptance of the entire community. The document also encourages residents to recognize the unique strengths and meaningful contributions of people with disabilities and to celebrate the ways they enrich the town and strengthen its sense of unity.

Speaking about the presence of Ellisville State School community homes in Sumrall, Mayor Lofton emphasized the importance of the partnership.

“Our town truly appreciates the strong relationship we share with these community homes,” Lofton said. “They provide meaningful employment and stability for members of our community, and the connections built between home residents and the citizens of Sumrall are something special. Those daily interactions reflect the spirit of our town — a place that truly feels like ‘Coming Home.’ We are proud to support inclusion and opportunity for all and look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come.”

Sumrall joins cities, organizations, and agencies across the nation in observing National Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month throughout March, reaffirming its commitment to inclusion, opportunity, and community for all.