The Iconic Ballet Swan Lake Glides into Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater as part of World Ballet Company’s 2025–2026 National Tour Performance on March 21 at 7:00 pm.

World Ballet Company is announcing the return of its breathtaking production of Swan Lake, one of the most beloved and iconic ballets of all time, on tour for the second half of the 2025-2026 season. The company brings its signature blend of classical artistry and Broadway-style theatrical flair to the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater in one of more than 80 performances of this extraordinary show that is gracing stages across the country.

Now in its fourth full season, World Ballet Company has rapidly become one of the nation’s leading touring ballet companies. WBC is committed to making ballet accessible and engaging for audiences in communities large and small in over 40 U.S. states. Known for its cinematic staging, original choreography, and global roster of professional dancers, the company presents reimagined classics in more than 180 different cities each year. “We believe ballet is for everyone, and the response from audiences nationwide has been incredible,” said producer Gulya Hartwick, who co-founded World Ballet Company with Sasha Gorskaya. “Swan Lake is arguably the most iconic ballet ever created, and we’re thrilled to bring this majestic production to your city."

This production features choreography by Nadezhda Kalinina, based on the original staging by Marius Petipa, as well as over 150 hand-sewn costumes, richly detailed, hand-painted sets created using centuries-old theatrical techniques, and stunning projection and multi-media visuals. “Our Swan Lake combines the elegance of classical ballet with vivid, immersive storytelling,” said Gorskaya. “It’s a magical experience for both ballet newcomers and longtime fans.”

A timeless tale of love, betrayal, and transformation, Swan Lake follows Prince Siegfried as he encounters Odette, a princess doomed to live as a swan by day under the spell of a sorcerer. Though Prince Siegfried pledges his love and vows to break the curse, he is deceived by the sorcerer’s daughter, Odile — the dazzling and mysterious Black Swan — leading to heartbreak and tragedy. With its unforgettable imagery, including the iconic Dance of the Little Swans and the spellbinding 32 fouettés of the Black Swan, all set to Tchaikovsky’s sweeping score, Swan Lake endures as one of the most technically demanding and emotionally resonant ballets of all time.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Date: March 21, 2026

Showtime: 7:00 pm

Venue: Hattiesburg Saenger Theater, 201 Forrest St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Tickets: On sale now at worldballetcompany.com/hattiesburg1

Run Time: 2 hours, 30 minutes (including 20-minute intermission)

Recommended for: Ages 5 and up cities nationwide.