Hattiesburg basketball standout Alex Jordan signed with Pearl River Community College on Friday.

“I felt like it was home,” Jordan said. “They welcomed me. I have a great relationship with the coaching staff. I feel like it’s the place to be.”

Jordan was vital in helping the Tigers reach the final four of the 5A playoffs in Jackson this season.

“He’s been a staple in this program for four years,” Watson said. “The first three years that he had been here, he always wanted to take over. I said, ‘You have to be patient. Your team is coming.’ Senior year was his season. The bad thing about it was that we didn’t get to play a lot of games because of COVID and the situation that we were in.

“But what he did was he took that team and put it on his back and carried us to Jackson. I can’t say that about a lot of other players that I’ve had and a lot of others that I had, so I’m very proud of him. He did a great job of commanding the team and doing what he had to do to make sure we got to where we wanted to go.”

The point guard averaged 15.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

“We were underdogs,” Jordan said. “I couldn’t ask for a better team. I love them. I wouldn’t rather do it than with nobody else.”

Watson believes that Jordan will fit perfectly at PRCC.

“He’s a tough guard, and that’s what PRCC wants,” Watson said. “They want tough guards. He’ll fit right on in. Defensively, he’ll guard the best player and give it all he has.

“He understands his role, and he understands what he has to do. If he has to guard their best player and not let him score then, he’ll do that. If he needs to score then, he’ll score. His future is bright.”