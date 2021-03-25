Sacred Heart was down to its last out and last pitch in its Friday game against Perry Central.

The Crusaders trailed 4-3 with Tanner Bevard facing a full count and Andrew Grubbs at second base as the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

"(I was thinking) don't strikeout," Bevard said. "(I was) trying to hit the ball in the gap. I at least did that. There were three balls and two strikes, and I'm thinking to myself, don't miss it. I then saw (Andrew Grubbs) run, and so I thought if I don't make contact, then he is thrown out, so I was just trying to make contact."

Bevard made contact and hit the ball into centerfield, and easily drove in Grubbs to tie the game with an RBI double. However, Bevard noticed Perry Central failed to cover third base. As Bevard began to slide into third, Perry Central made a bad throw to the third baseman and allowed him to score the game-winning run, which propelled Sacred Heart to a 5-4 win over the Bulldogs.

"I round second, and I can't really tell if Coach is telling me to go to third or not," Bevard said. "I saw a bad throw, and I glanced to my left and didn't see anybody there, so I just booked it.

"I was lucky I made it. I guess it was a bad throw. (After) the bad throw, Coach, is telling me to go to (home). I ran really fast but then I saw the catcher not getting ready, and I knew it was game. A stressful but very fun win."

Sacred Heart baseball coach Larry Watkins admitted that he wasn't waiving Bevard to third base but credited him with the heads-up baserunning.

"Clutch, just clutch," Watkins said. "The best baserunners have the instincts to know when to go and when not. Really the (third base) coach is helping them with what they can't see. You want the baserunners to be aggressive and always know where the ball is. I think (Bevard) did a great job of knowing when they fumbled around. He made a turn at second and wasn't coming (to third), but then he brakes, and they scrambled to get back to the base and threw it away. It was a good heads-up play. He is a good player."

Sacred Heart (10-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead as the Crusaders scored a pair of runs in the second and another run in the third inning.

The Bulldogs seized momentum in the fourth inning after throwing out at a runner home plate.

After scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning on a double steal, Perry Central (3-9) scored a run on an RBI single and pulled ahead with a two-run RBI single.

At the same time, Perry Central's pitcher Tyler Pierce threw the full game and allowed five runs off eight hits while striking out seven and walking three.

"They played well, and their pitcher threw well," Watkins said. "He competed and battled. We had that little momentum going into that inning where we were up 3-1. We got thrown out at the plate and (the game) kind of turned around. It was a big momentum swing for them."

Sacred Heart's starting pitcher Ryan Gerald threw 4.1 innings, allowed four runs off three, walked two batters, and struck out three. Stepping into relief for Gerald was Grubbs, who shut down Perry Central as he allowed one hit and struck out two batters to finish the game.

"I don't think either one had their best stuff, but they competed out there," Watkins said. "They both competed, and that's all I can ask for them. We stayed in there and stayed close with it.”