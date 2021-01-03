Turnovers were the difference in Southern Miss' first conference loss of the season as UTEP came away with a 77-62 win on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles committed 18 in the loss.

"I'm disappointed that we didn't win," Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner said. "We have to play with a high level of intensity and mental focus and physical intensity. Give them credit. They got stung last night, and they came out and played very well."

According to Ladner, the turnovers were a combination of fundamental mistakes made by Southern Miss and better defensive play by UTEP.

"I thought there were a number of fundamental mistakes," Ladner said. "We pride ourselves in fundamentals, and a little bit of it was us and a little bit of it was them. They were very quick in the guard positions. They knocked the ball away from us a number of times with good, quick hands. We started the game with two of our first three possession were turnovers. We just weren't quite playing well enough even though we were able to make a game out of it."

Despite Southern Miss outrebounding UTEP 32-17 and posting a better shooting parentage than UTEP 54% to 51%, the Miners scored 27 points off the Golden Eagles' turnovers. Another issue the turnovers created for Southern Miss was UTEP having more opportunities on offense. UTEP was 27-for-53 in shooting compared to the Golden Eagles shooting 21-for-39.

"We have got to do a better job of taking care of the ball," Ladner said. "When you shoot it at 54%, you have to give yourself more chances to win. It all goes back to us being just not quite locked in on defense. I don't think we played poorly. A lot of the same shots that (UTEP) was making tonight they were missing last night. I just think we kind of let them get going."

At the start of the game, UTEP found success. Holding just an 8-7, the Miners went on an 11-4 run to take a 19-11 lead over the Golden Eagles.

However, Southern Miss (5-4, 1-1) created a major momentum swing just before halftime and responded with a 15-4 run to take a one-point lead at 29-28. Yet, a Southern Miss committed a turnover in the final minute, which allowed for the Miners to score and hold a 30-29 lead at the half.

In the first half, Southern Miss committed eight of its turnovers in the first half.

After the half, UTEP quickly found success and never looked back and opened with an 8-0 run. As USM's offense continued to make mistakes, the Miners' 3-point shooting heated up by going 6-for-9 beyond the arc in the second half and finishing 10-for-21.

"They didn't change anything," Ladner said. "They did the same thing. I just think they were more determined.

"Basically, it was an even first half, so they got challenged, and we challenged our players/ We just didn't get it done. I didn't do a good enough job of adjusting at the half. They didn't do anything last night or tonight that we weren't prepared for. They did a better job tonight of making baskets."

UTEP's 8-0 run quickly turned into a 20-point lead for the Miners midway in the second half. UTEP (5-3, 1-1) played just seven players in the entire game, with four scoring double-digits.

On the court, Southern Miss was led by Jaron Pierre, who scored 15 points and hauled in four rebounds. Tyler Steven also posted 10 points while having four rebounds.

Southern Miss will travel to play UAB in next weekend's conference series. Friday's tipoff in Birmingham is set for 6:30 p.m.