What a year? Without question, 2020 will go down as one of the most hated years in recent memory, and understandably.

I know I won't fondly look back on this year. Like everyone, I had my fair share of bumps in the road. The spring sports season being canceled was no fun and, honestly, heartbreaking for me.

Luckily, I still have a job, my health (knock on wood), and I was fortunate to get hired for this job and return to the Pine Belt. Not that bad considering the craziness this year. As I started piecing this week's paper together and looking back on the year, I began to think about some cool stories I got to tell, and I still saw some great games. Before I jump into that, I just want to say that even though 2020 is almost over, this year's problems will not just go away. The resolutions to our problems start with us. It's pretty simple on how to do that.

First, treat each other with respect. Second, be kind and grateful. I guarantee if we all practiced that better, then things could be different. This year was a year filled with lessons so let's not forget them.

Now that I'm finished with that, I want to look back on some of the best games that I got to see during 2020 in no particular order.

Hattiesburg 69, Oak Grove 67

This was one of the first games I got to cover when I returned from Iowa. This basketball game had everything; defense, offense, dunks, stops, 3-point shooting, a great crowd and a game-winner.

These two teams featured two stellar lineups that put on a show. Cameron Brown nailed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to give the Tigers the go-ahead lead.

North Forrest 53, Amite county 52

North Forrest's Joe Holloway put on a show in the 2A basketball quarterfinals. Against favored Amite County, Holloway scored 40 points and came up with a game-winning steal and basket to pull off the upset win. Holloway is fun to watch, and I am very much watching him and the Eagles this season.

Sacred Heart 57, Lumberton 56

This was one of the most exciting games last basketball season. Lumberton and Sacred Heart girls' basketball team faced off for the Region 8 championship game. Entering the game, the Panthers had previously dominantly beaten the Crusaders. At one point, Lumberton was considered to be the best team in 1A.

However, the coaching change with Matt O'Keefe turned Sacred Heart's season around. The two teams battled in a back-and-forth game, with the Crusaders making a defensive stand to win their first-ever region championship. As we know, Sacred Heart went on to make an appearance in the Final Four.

Team McCarty 9, Team Crim 8

The Deep South Summer Collegiate Baseball League was a huge relief for me. It scratched my baseball itch. Team McCarty, which featured a heavily local team, was dominant most of the season. In the opening round of one day, playoff Team McCarty jumped out a 7-1 lead heading into the seventh inning. Team Crim found life and tied the game 8-8 in the ninth inning. In exciting fashion, East Central's Eli Harrison won the game with a walk-off. Team McCarty went on to cruise to the league's first-ever championship.

Sumrall 28, Purvis 21

I've seen my fair share of Sumrall-Purvis football games, but this year was hands down my favorite. Purvis was off to a 4-0 start, and Sumrall was 0-4. Yet, both teams' luck changed as Sumrall won its first game and Purvis lost its first game in the previous week.

In an unforeseen start to the game, Sumrall jumped out to a 28-6 lead. The Tornados answered late in the fourth quarter and had a chance to come up with a game-winning drive. Unfortunately for Purvis, Sumrall's Cole Daniels came up with a sack that sealed the Bobcats' win.

West Jones 34, Petal 31

Sorry Panther fans, not only was I bad luck for you guys all season, but every game I covered this season, you guys fell short. I'll do better next time. Petal held a 24-7 lead heading into halftime against the 5A favorites, later state champs. Credit to the Mustangs because they began to execute and bring the pressure. The game almost ended with Petal orchestrating a game-winning drive. However, a missed kick as time expired prevented the game from going into overtime and gave West Jones the win.

Mendenhall 26, Sumrall 19

If you go look up the definition of a heartbreaker, then you might find this game under it. Sumrall, which fell victim to COVID-19 protocols and was shaking off its 0-4 start, but received some lucky breaks and found its way into the 4A football quarterfinals. It was another back-and-forth game with each team delivering huge hits throughout the night.

The Bobcat defense shined by coming up with big stop after big stop. Sumrall took the lead at 19-18 in the fourth quarter, with its defense continuing to hold Mendenhall. The Bobcats found themselves just needing to run the clock out but fumbled with just enough time to give Mendenhall a chance to score. The Tigers did just that, but Sumrall drove to the 11-yard line and fell one play short of a win and a South State appearance.

Lumberton and Oak Grove's State Championships

I'd recap these as well both you can just read the actual gamers in this week's edition. Talk about two great endings for a football game and high school season

Happy New Year friends.

