Sumrall defensive lineman Cole Daniels signed his Letter of Intent last Wednesday and will join first-year South Alabama coach Kane Wommack.

According to Daniels, the firing of Steve Campbell and the hiring of Indiana defensive coordinator Wommack did not affect his recruitment, and knowing newly-hired recruiting coordinator Dwike Wilson helped the transition.

Daniels plans to graduate early and join the Jaguars this coming spring.

“It didn’t affect my recruitment at first,” Daniels said. “When the new coach came in, he said that he was watching me and said ‘That’s a guy I want’ because (Wommack) is a defense type of guy, so that helped a little bit on that end.

“I like the new coaches. I knew Coach Wilson because he was first at Jones and then went to Indiana. Now he’s at USA, and I like the defense that he runs. I’m signing early, and I’ll be going in January. I want to get up there and be the head of that defense and make stuff happen.”

For Daniels, he credits his experience at Sumrall for developing him into the player that he is now.

“Sumrall has meant a lot to me,” Daniels said. “I started playing football in the eighth grade at Sumrall. Coach (Shannon) White got me out here. I started, and I got a lot of playing time. As I came from the ninth and 10th grade, I developed a lot and got stronger, bigger and faster. I have been a leader since then.”

Daniels, who was a five-year starter for the Bobcats, accumulated 268 tackles, 55 tackles for loss and 18 sacks in his career.

“He’s been a leader for us for many years,” White said. “He was dressing out as an eighth-grader. The way he goes about his business on a daily basis, either at school or here at the field house, is immaculate. He’s a leader. His work ethic, I think, has set an example for younger players. The respect that he commands and the respect that he gives to teachers, just everything about Cole is what you look for in a student-athlete.

“He’s likable and engaging. He doesn’t a meet a stranger. With this new staff at South Alabama, I think he has already won them over.”