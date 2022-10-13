﻿After suffering a loss to Sumrall last week, Purvis is now having to fight to stay alive for the playoff picture.

“We kind of came out flat and they took it to us,” Purvis coach Brad Hankins said. “You have got to win to get in. We can’t have any more backwards steps, that’s for sure.

“It’s us against the world. That’s kind of the mentality we have to have. We have got to be tough with it. We have to scratch and claw for everything we can get and fight our tails off and see what happens.”

However, it’ll be a hard road for Purvis (4-3, 0-2) to stay alive as they take on the defending state champions Columbia (6-1, 2-0) this week. The Wildcats come off 20-14 win over Forrest County AHS last week.

“They are good,” Hankins said. “They are fast. They are well coached. We have an uphill climb for sure.”

Although Columbia has a winning record, the Wildcats have played several close games with three games decided by four or less points. According to Hankins, it’s a sign of the maturity and experience of Columbia’s team.

“You get these teams that are used to winning and they kind of expect to win,” Hankins said. “They’re going to make those plays. That’s kind of what it’s been the last couple of weeks. They have found ways to win, which good teams usually do, and experienced teams definitely do. I think that’s a key to it. You have guys playing where the situation is not too big for them.”

For Hankins, the two biggest keys this week will be controlling the line of scrimmage and dealing with Columbia’s team speed.

“The key this week is going to be controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Hankins said. “If we can make them drive the football. And we’re going to have to sustain some drives where we can’t have any negative plays and try to shrink the ball game a little bit.

“Defensively they can really run. You are not going to get the big play against them. They really get after it up front. Their offensive line can block and can sustain blocks. When their backs hit the hole it’s a force to be reckoned with. We’re playing a bunch of young kids. They’re getting some great experience right now, but they’ve taken their lumps.”

Purvis hosts Columbia Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.