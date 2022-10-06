﻿As Sacred Heart’s volleyball team stepped on its home court to open the second round of the 2A playoffs on Tuesday night, there seemed not to be an ounce of pressure.

Throughout the night, the Sacred Heart side of the court was filled with smiles and an aura of calmness, and understandably so, given how the Crusaders swept Kemper County with relative ease 25-7, 25-16, 25-12.

Amongst the laughter and ease of Sacred Heart’s side of the court could be seen head coach Kerry Geroux, who quietly sat and watched each point like a poker player with the perfect hand.

“We have another good team,” Geroux said. “I’m enjoying the ride right now.

“The last couple of years, I just sit over there and watch them play. They know what they are doing, and they are doing very well. We work in practice. They know where they are supposed to be in situations. They know who has got what. When you have got that, then you don’t have to do a lot of coaching during the game, which I don’t like to do.”

Geroux has every reason to watch his team in such a manner as his program, which comes off a state runner-up appearance last year, is on the same path to getting back to the state championship. Geroux’s hand, so to speak, is a team that has a 25-3 record. The Crusaders have only lost to only two schools, which are 6A powers D’Iberville and Oak Grove, who beat them twice. For the record, Sacred Heart is 16-3 against schools that are bigger than them classification-wise.

Geroux’s calm and collective nature is what senior setter Sarah Gallardo believes has helped drive the success of Sacred Heart’s program.

“He’s always been like that ever since the seventh grade,” Gallardo said. “Personally, I think that’s why we do better. I hear it from friends on other teams and how their coaches are so strict on them, and when I see them play, it seems like they have that pressure to do well or they’ll be taken out. But in our case he has so much trust in us that we don’t have to worry about those kinds of things.”

Senior outside hitter Ameze Ekunwe shares the same belief as Gallardo and also feels it gives her team confidence to know that their coach shows such a high amount of trust in his team.

“He knows he has a good team,” Ekunwe said. “He trusts us. He trusts that when we make a mistake, he doesn’t have to get up and yell at us. He knows that he has coached us in a way that we know exactly what to do when we mess up. He just watches and lets us do what we have to do.”

While Geroux admits that there are some aspects of his team that are stronger and weaker compared to last year’s team, which went 24-4, he feels that the biggest difference-maker has been Gallardo’s impact on the offense since switching to setter.

“Last year, we had a lot of double contacts,” Geroux said. “This year, I think we have had two or three, and last year’s setter was great. But this year with Sarah, it feels like it’s floating up there. We play teams that get called on it a lot. Sarah is such an athlete. She moves so well. She gets to every ball, and usually, it’s a perfect setup.”

Gallardo, who added another 20 assists to her season total of 341, has helped the team’s offense have four different players with 100 kills. Notably, one other has 92 kills, while Gallardo herself has recorded 70 kills.

“I think Sarah’s setting has made a big impact on the team,” said Ekunwe, who is second on the team with 141 kills. “For the front row, or for me at least, she knows exactly where to set it, and she knows exactly where to be. She isn’t just a setter. She can hit. She can play the back row. She can do everything. Having such a utility player in the front row who can help us out has made the world of a difference.

“Knowing her and having a relationship with her, I can say, ‘hey, I want this or like that’ or even not having to say that. It’s her knowing what I want. I think it makes me play so much better.”

But if you ask Gallardo, she’ll tell you it’s not her setting but rather the team playing well altogether, which was certainly on display against Kemper County.

“I don’t think it’s setting,” Gallardo said. “I think it’s the girls playing together as a team. I think that’s what is working for us.

“I’ve told everyone that (the regular season) in the past now. We are in the playoffs, and everyone has a 0-0 record. All your regular season stats are over. Now we are playing for one reason and its state.”

Sacred Heart will now host Puckett for the third round of 2A playoffs on Thursday.