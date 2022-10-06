﻿The circumstances for Sumrall and Purvis couldn’t be more similar.

Both teams feature young squads that have shown much promise in the first half of the season. But at the same time, both teams suffered losses against powerhouses Columbia and Poplarville to open region play. Based on how competitive Region 7-4A has been, no wins will be easy for either team, which raises the stakes for this year’s edition of the Battle for Highway 589.

“You definitely don’t want to fall to 0-2 in the division,” Purvis coach Brad Hankins said. “Knowing that it’s a rivalry game adds a lot to the whole dynamic of it. We just have to get better at just the fundamentals. That’s what we have done this week with blocking, tackling and taking care of the football.

“It does (raise the stakes) because the game becomes important to keep playing after October. It’s just one of those deals where you have to ﻿win division games to continue to play. I think it does up the ante a little bit for both teams. It’s a big deal, and it’s a big deal for everybody around here, especially for the two communities because they want bragging rights for 364 days.”

Sumrall (4-2, 0-1) has won the last two meetings against Purvis (4-2, 0-1), with the Bobcats claiming a 34-0 victory last season. However, Sumrall coach Shannon White points out that the Tornados have improved in almost every aspect, particularly its offense.

“We are all fighting for wins every week,” White said. “It’s a five-week sprint. (Purvis) has come a long way on both sides of the ball. Offensively they have really changed their offense and have got some good skill players. Every facet of their offense is better, from linemen to receiver to quarterback and running back.

“They were young last year. Those guys are older, but they have kept their nose to the grind, so to speak, and stayed with a plan, so credit to them. They look much better compared to last year, but I’m not really surprised by that.”

This season, Purvis quarterback Jojo Parker has tossed for 813 yards and 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions while running back Moses Cummings ran for 835 yards and four touchdowns.

“They do a lot of stuff,” White said. “It’s a really diverse attack. They are a handful, and defensively they are always solid on defense. They give you three or four different looks, which is hard to prepare. They always have tough teams. They are well coached and well prepared.”

Sumrall also has a predominantly young team and has altered what the Bobcats have preferred to do in the past, which is to be a pass-heavy team. Running backs Trevor Daniels and Jordan Ware have rushed for a combined 556 yards and nine touchdowns.

“The two guys that they have that have been running the football; those jokers run it hard,” Hankins said. “They have done a good job with their situation. It’s a tough thing to prepare for, especially when you know on the other side how much they like to throw it. Sumrall could throw it at any time. We have had a hectic week at practice, for sure.

“White does such a good job with schemes and plays to his strengths. I think their front six are very aggressive and attack the line of scrimmage (on defense). The things that they do offensively, the formations that they give you. The situations that they put you in, we have to be prepared for everything.”

Sumrall hosts Purvis on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.