TROY, Ala - Southern Miss softball leaned on timely hitting, patience at the plate and strong pitching to take two of three from Troy over the weekend, continuing a strong start to Sun Belt play.

The Golden Eagles (25-14, 6-3 Sun Belt) won the first two games before dropping Sunday’s finale, securing their third straight conference series win to open league play. It marks the first time Southern Miss has opened conference play with three straight series wins since 2006.

Southern Miss opened the weekend Friday night with a 4-2 win, rallying late behind a clutch swing from Hannah Christian.

With the game tied in the seventh inning, Christian delivered a two out, two run home run to put the Golden Eagles in front for good. The blast extended her home run streak to three straight games and capped a comeback effort after Southern Miss trailed entering the sixth inning.

Kayla Giardina earned the win, improving to 11-4 with a complete game performance. The right hander allowed just one walk and struck out three while working around traffic throughout the night.

Troy struck first in the fourth inning, capitalizing on a bases loaded opportunity when Lydia Kirby doubled into the gap to bring in two runs. Giardina limited further damage, recording a strikeout and a groundout to escape the inning.

Southern Miss broke through in the sixth. Christian drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a double from Jolie Hays to cut the deficit in half. Kinsley Gordon Sivley followed with a single to right field, and an error allowed Hays to score, tying the game at 2-2.

That set the stage for Christian in the seventh. After a one out single from Nealy McManus and a fly out, Christian stepped to the plate and delivered the go ahead home run, giving Southern Miss its first lead of the night.

Giardina closed the door in the bottom of the seventh, working around a two out single to secure her eighth complete game of the season.

The Golden Eagles carried that momentum into Saturday, grinding out a 6-3 win to clinch the series and extend their winning streak to five games.

Kinsley Gordon Sivley and Nealy McManus led the offense with three hits apiece, while Gordon Sivley added two RBIs. Madilyn Graham improved to 9-4, throwing her fourth complete game of the season.

Southern Miss fell behind early after Troy plated a run in the first inning on back to back doubles, but responded immediately in the second. Gordon Sivley led off with a triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Madison Johnson to even the score.

The Trojans regained the lead in the second, but Southern Miss answered again in the third with a patient approach at the plate.

Back to back hit by pitches and a walk loaded the bases, and the Golden Eagles took advantage. Abbi Troquille drew a bases loaded walk to tie the game before Carrie Green drove in another run on a groundout, giving Southern Miss a 3-2 lead.

From there, Graham took control in the circle. The right hander worked efficiently, inducing weak contact and keeping Troy from finding any rhythm offensively.

Southern Miss added insurance in the sixth. After loading the bases, Gordon Sivley delivered a two out single to right field, bringing in two runs to extend the lead to 5-2.

Troy responded with a run in the bottom half, but Graham limited the damage and finished off the complete game, allowing just three runs while keeping Southern Miss in control.

The Golden Eagles added one more run in the seventh and closed out the win to secure the series victory.

Sunday’s finale followed a different script.

Southern Miss jumped in front early but could not hold off a late offensive surge from Troy, falling 10-2 in six innings as the Trojans salvaged the final game of the series.

Both teams were locked in a pitchers duel through the first four innings, with Giardina and Troy’s Abby Lovell trading scoreless frames. Defense highlighted the early innings, including a double play turned by Gordon Sivley in center field and another runner thrown out by catcher Kayce Bennett.

Southern Miss broke through in the fifth inning. Gordon Sivley worked a leadoff walk, setting the table for Madison Johnson, who launched a two run home run to right field to give the Golden Eagles a 2-0 lead. It marked Johnson’s third home run of the season.

Troy responded quickly. In the bottom of the fifth, the Trojans strung together two singles before Ella Cunningham delivered a two out three run home run to take the lead at 3-2.

The game unraveled in the sixth. After a leadoff double and a pitching change, Troy capitalized on multiple opportunities, combining hits, walks and an error to score seven runs and end the game early.

Giardina took the loss, falling to 11-5 on the season.

Despite the loss in the finale, Southern Miss continued to show offensive production throughout the weekend. The Golden Eagles have now hit 13 home runs over their last 15 games, continuing to generate power at the plate.

Bennett also remained a major factor defensively, throwing out runners throughout the weekend and pushing her season total to 11 caught stealings, ranking among the top in the nation.

Most importantly, Southern Miss leaves Troy with another series victory and continues to build momentum in conference play.

With three straight conference series wins to open the season, the Golden Eagles are off to their best start in league play since 2006.

The strong start has also translated into overall success. Southern Miss has already reached its highest regular season win total under head coach Natalie Poole since her first season in 2023, and there are still five weeks remaining in the regular season.