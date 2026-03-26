Margaret Gwin Walley Barnes (74) of Purvis passed away on March 21, 2026. Moore Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.

Pamela Higgason Berry (67) of Purvis passed away on March 16, 2026. Moore Funeral Service handled the arrangements.

Felicia Lynn Boyd (48) of Hattiesburg passed away on March 18, 2026. Moore Funeral Service handled the arrangements.

James Andrew “Jim” Boyte (83) of Carnes passed away on March 17, 2026. Moore Funeral Service handled the arrangements.

Jimmie Stripling Bridges (79) of Petal passed away on March 18, 2026. Moore Funeral Service handled the arrangements.

Sunga A. Gipson (47) of Hattiesburg passed away on March 19, 2026. Forrest Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Pearl Evelyn Hartfield (55) of Hattiesburg passed away on March 18, 2026. Forrest Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

William Henry Henderson (67) of Hattiesburg passed away on March 19, 2026. Forrest Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Beverly Ann Causey Hutto (96) of Hattiesburg passed away on March 21, 2026. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Jean Gilmore Kellum (89) of Hattiesburg passed away on March 17, 2026. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Lois Miles (96) of Hattiesburg passed away on March 20, 2026. Forrest Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Brenda Faye Mitchell (55) of Purvis passed away on March 18, 2026. Forrest Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Frank James Munschauer (77) of Hattiesburg passed away on March 22, 2026. Pinehaven Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Eric Pendarvis (44) of Hattiesburg passed away on March 19, 2026. Forrest Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

John Marion Rearick (74) of Hattiesburg passed away on March 20, 2026. Forrest Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Douglas Franklin Robbins (89) of Rawls Springs passed away on March 17, 2026. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Rita Darlene Roberts (67) of Petal passed away on March 19, 2026. Moore Funeral Service handled the arrangements.

Shannon Shearer Rowell (66) of Hattiesburg passed away on March 17, 2026. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Carolyn Lochart Sharp (80) of Hattiesburg passed away on March 22, 2026. Moore Funeral Service handled the arrangements.

Larry Dearman Smith (76) of Hattiesburg passed away on March 15, 2026. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Ramona “Mona” Jean Smith (64) originally of Lumberton passed away on March 16, 2026. Pinehaven Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

James Edward “Jimmy” Valencia, Jr. (76) of Hattiesburg passed away on March 15, 2026. Moore Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.