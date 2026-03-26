Hattiesburg Police:
Thomas Mitchell Allen- DUI (first offense)
Cortello Armstrong- DUI (first offense)
Xzavier Kadarius Avante Barnes- DUI (first offense), no insurance
Corey Fitzgerald Barnett- burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Deandre Bolling- disorderly conduct (interfering with a business or customers), trespassing after notice of non-permission
Rhyen Deshun Brisco- domestic violence (simple assault)
Ella Brown- domestic violence (simple assault), disorderly conduct (failure to comply with commands of law enforcement)
Christopher Davis Clark- DUI (first offense)
Santra Collins- domestic violence (simple assault)
Victoria Shantell Conley- trespassing upon the enclosed land of another
Kenny Edmonson- foreign warrant (fugitive)
Nicholas Fairley- contempt of court
Kennedi Jernal Fleming- disturbing the peace, public drunk
Bennie Tyrone Gaddis- DUI (second offense)
Londen Hinton- domestic violence (simple assault)
Jermyrielle Lennise Jackson- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with commands of law enforcement)
Tavarus Jones- obscene electronic harassment
Rashawn Montiel Lee- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with commands of law enforcement), DUI (first offense), speeding
Brandy Lester- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with commands of law enforcement), public drunk
Nathan Dakota Lester- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with commands of law enforcement), public drunkenness, speeding
Benjamin Love- willful and malicious trespassing (two counts)
Tyler Nyquon McLaurin- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, DUI (first offense)
Tyler McLaurin- DUI (second offense)
Johnny Melvin Mullins, Jr.- domestic violence (simple assault)
Keisha Naketta Patton- DUI (first offense)
Jacksohn Owen Sol Pierce- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with police officer)
Moses Matthew Puckett- DUI (first offense)
Kenyunna Quinn- neglect of a child
Tanya S. Roberts- shoplifting (first offense)
Xavier Mamaze Ross- disturbing the peace, public drunk, probation violation
Cashanda Renae Santee- contempt of court
JC Smith- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with police officer)
Latravis Jamar Smith- contempt of Justice Court, shoplifting more than $1,000 (three counts)
Robert Louis Smith- domestic violence (simple assault), foreign warrant, probation violation
Traci Joann Steele- probation violation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Douglas Thomas- DUI (first offense)
Rashauna Thomas- DUI (first offense), leaving the scene of an accident
Richard Lawrence Warren- shoplifting (first offense)
Angela West- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with police officer)
Martini Deangelo Williams- probation violation (two counts), no insurance, no driver’s license
Lamar County:
Marcus Alexander Barnes- felony possession of a controlled substance
Michael Drake Beach- DUI (other substance)
Tristian James Boudreau, II- hold for other agency (Forrest County), probation violation, domestic violence (simple assault)
Tristann Olivia Bounds- domestic violence (simple assault)
Pamela Sue Calverly-Popwell- felony bond surrender (causing exposure to HIV), felony bond surrender (simple assault on an officer), harassing phone call
Channing Rodriguez Carter- DUI (first offense)
Tyler Marie Convington- possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm
Shakeria Darshae Daniels- contempt of Justice Court
Jason Jerome Gandy- DUI (first offense)
Ella Mae Griffin- felony bad check law violation
Wendy Scerenity Knight- contempt of Justice Court (warrant)
Vincent Lemont Lockhart, Jr.- contempt of Justice Court (possession of marijuana)
Timothy Steven McLendon- possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm
Matthew Givens McMullin- drug court violation
Destiny Shakeya Pinder- possession of marijuana
Anthony Terrill Sibley- no/expired/improper tag, driving while license suspended (two counts), no insurance
Kristen Deanna Turnage-Sylvester- parole violation, disorderly conduct (failure to comply with police officer), false identifying information
Ronnie Lee Westberry- malicious mischief, felony malicious mischief, willful trespassing
Forrest County Sheriff:
James Lavell Bullard- speeding, no proof of liability insurance (two counts), no driver’s license (two counts)
Ramone Tychristopher Daniels- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, DUI (first offense)
Malone Zion Dawkins- speeding (two counts), no proof of liability insurance (two counts), careless driving
Jonathan D. Gandy- USMS remand
Halee Brooklyn Guthrie- domestic violence (simple assault)
Abdulmalek Ahmed Mohammed Haggagi- possession of marijuana
Katelynn Nicole Hardy- foreign warrant (fugitive)
Elizabeth Hobson- driving while license suspended (two counts), no insurance, speeding
Michael Joeseph Hoolahan, Jr.- possession of paraphernalia, fishing without a license, illegal possession of deer and doves (two counts)
Kristin Hosey- contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Dandre Hadrari Humbles- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
Sentory La’Darius Jones- court order
Gregory Ladner- profanity or drunkenness in public, shoplifting
Leon Lofton- automobile burglary, court order
Cruz McCoy- court order, aggravated assault
Sylvashia McDonald- contempt of court (three counts)
Malachi Rayborn- receiving stolen property over $500 (two counts), probation violation
Aarian Raychel Roberts- disturbing the peace
Paul Lee Scranage- shoplifting (first offense)
Patsy Elizabeth Smith- possession of a controlled substance
Tierra Sherise Tunstall- no driver’s license, no insurance, no/expired/improper tag, driving while license suspended (implied consent)
Cedric Javon Wheeler- possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence
Dylan Whiddon- theft of utilities (tampering with meters)
James Lawrence Wilkins- possession of a controlled substance
Maurice Renard Williams- drug court violation
Terrance Young- probation violation, possession of a controlled substance
Lumberton Police:
Jason Daniel Phillips- DUI (first offense)
Petal Police:
Joseph Bradley Aultman- possession of paraphernalia (two counts), providing false identifying information to a law enforcement officer, simple assault
Tyler Patrick Chance- possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, probation violation
Thomas Hayes- willful and malicious trespassing
Christopher Michael Landin- open beer/container, expired driver’s license
Austin Brett McGill- possession of a controlled substance, no insurance (three counts), disobedience of traffic control devices
Michael Paul Travis- no proof of liability insurance, driving while license suspended
United States Marshals Service:
Brett Michael Sekinger- USMS remand
MS Dept. of Corrections:
Loretta Michelle Beal- probation violation
Asha Quinterra Brumfield- probation violation
Eric Buchanan- probation violation
Anderson Lee Dye- probation violation
Marcus Dewayne Harris- probation violation
Steven Terrell Hawkins- parole violation
Austin Jamal Jones- parole violation
Danny Ray McNair, Jr.- aggravated assault (manifesting extreme indifference to human life), probation violation
Gavin Penton- probation violation
Montrell Malik Quinn, II- probation violation
Monique Smith- probation violation
Kristen Deanna Sylvester- parole violation
MS Highway Patrol:
Adrian Scott Arrington- DUI (first offense)
Forrest County Drug Court:
Justin Scott Evans- drug court violation
Tracy May Hockaday- drug court violation
Forrest General Hospital Police:
Ulysses Gandy- simple assault
University Police:
Terence Darnelius Hinton- DUI (first offense), USMS remand