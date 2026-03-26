Hattiesburg Police:

Thomas Mitchell Allen- DUI (first offense)

Cortello Armstrong- DUI (first offense)

Xzavier Kadarius Avante Barnes- DUI (first offense), no insurance

Corey Fitzgerald Barnett- burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Deandre Bolling- disorderly conduct (interfering with a business or customers), trespassing after notice of non-permission

Rhyen Deshun Brisco- domestic violence (simple assault)

Ella Brown- domestic violence (simple assault), disorderly conduct (failure to comply with commands of law enforcement)

Christopher Davis Clark- DUI (first offense)

Santra Collins- domestic violence (simple assault)

Victoria Shantell Conley- trespassing upon the enclosed land of another

Kenny Edmonson- foreign warrant (fugitive)

Nicholas Fairley- contempt of court

Kennedi Jernal Fleming- disturbing the peace, public drunk

Bennie Tyrone Gaddis- DUI (second offense)

Londen Hinton- domestic violence (simple assault)

Jermyrielle Lennise Jackson- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with commands of law enforcement)

Tavarus Jones- obscene electronic harassment

Rashawn Montiel Lee- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with commands of law enforcement), DUI (first offense), speeding

Brandy Lester- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with commands of law enforcement), public drunk

Nathan Dakota Lester- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with commands of law enforcement), public drunkenness, speeding

Benjamin Love- willful and malicious trespassing (two counts)

Tyler Nyquon McLaurin- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, DUI (first offense)

Tyler McLaurin- DUI (second offense)

Johnny Melvin Mullins, Jr.- domestic violence (simple assault)

Keisha Naketta Patton- DUI (first offense)

Jacksohn Owen Sol Pierce- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with police officer)

Moses Matthew Puckett- DUI (first offense)

Kenyunna Quinn- neglect of a child

Tanya S. Roberts- shoplifting (first offense)

Xavier Mamaze Ross- disturbing the peace, public drunk, probation violation

Cashanda Renae Santee- contempt of court

JC Smith- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with police officer)

Latravis Jamar Smith- contempt of Justice Court, shoplifting more than $1,000 (three counts)

Robert Louis Smith- domestic violence (simple assault), foreign warrant, probation violation

Traci Joann Steele- probation violation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Douglas Thomas- DUI (first offense)

Rashauna Thomas- DUI (first offense), leaving the scene of an accident

Richard Lawrence Warren- shoplifting (first offense)

Angela West- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with police officer)

Martini Deangelo Williams- probation violation (two counts), no insurance, no driver’s license

Lamar County:

Marcus Alexander Barnes- felony possession of a controlled substance

Michael Drake Beach- DUI (other substance)

Tristian James Boudreau, II- hold for other agency (Forrest County), probation violation, domestic violence (simple assault)

Tristann Olivia Bounds- domestic violence (simple assault)

Pamela Sue Calverly-Popwell- felony bond surrender (causing exposure to HIV), felony bond surrender (simple assault on an officer), harassing phone call

Channing Rodriguez Carter- DUI (first offense)

Tyler Marie Convington- possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm

Shakeria Darshae Daniels- contempt of Justice Court

Jason Jerome Gandy- DUI (first offense)

Ella Mae Griffin- felony bad check law violation

Wendy Scerenity Knight- contempt of Justice Court (warrant)

Vincent Lemont Lockhart, Jr.- contempt of Justice Court (possession of marijuana)

Timothy Steven McLendon- possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm

Matthew Givens McMullin- drug court violation

Destiny Shakeya Pinder- possession of marijuana

Anthony Terrill Sibley- no/expired/improper tag, driving while license suspended (two counts), no insurance

Kristen Deanna Turnage-Sylvester- parole violation, disorderly conduct (failure to comply with police officer), false identifying information

Ronnie Lee Westberry- malicious mischief, felony malicious mischief, willful trespassing

Forrest County Sheriff:

James Lavell Bullard- speeding, no proof of liability insurance (two counts), no driver’s license (two counts)

Ramone Tychristopher Daniels- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, DUI (first offense)

Malone Zion Dawkins- speeding (two counts), no proof of liability insurance (two counts), careless driving

Jonathan D. Gandy- USMS remand

Halee Brooklyn Guthrie- domestic violence (simple assault)

Abdulmalek Ahmed Mohammed Haggagi- possession of marijuana

Katelynn Nicole Hardy- foreign warrant (fugitive)

Elizabeth Hobson- driving while license suspended (two counts), no insurance, speeding

Michael Joeseph Hoolahan, Jr.- possession of paraphernalia, fishing without a license, illegal possession of deer and doves (two counts)

Kristin Hosey- contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Dandre Hadrari Humbles- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Sentory La’Darius Jones- court order

Gregory Ladner- profanity or drunkenness in public, shoplifting

Leon Lofton- automobile burglary, court order

Cruz McCoy- court order, aggravated assault

Sylvashia McDonald- contempt of court (three counts)

Malachi Rayborn- receiving stolen property over $500 (two counts), probation violation

Aarian Raychel Roberts- disturbing the peace

Paul Lee Scranage- shoplifting (first offense)

Patsy Elizabeth Smith- possession of a controlled substance

Tierra Sherise Tunstall- no driver’s license, no insurance, no/expired/improper tag, driving while license suspended (implied consent)

Cedric Javon Wheeler- possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence

Dylan Whiddon- theft of utilities (tampering with meters)

James Lawrence Wilkins- possession of a controlled substance

Maurice Renard Williams- drug court violation

Terrance Young- probation violation, possession of a controlled substance

Lumberton Police:

Jason Daniel Phillips- DUI (first offense)

Petal Police:

Joseph Bradley Aultman- possession of paraphernalia (two counts), providing false identifying information to a law enforcement officer, simple assault

Tyler Patrick Chance- possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, probation violation

Thomas Hayes- willful and malicious trespassing

Christopher Michael Landin- open beer/container, expired driver’s license

Austin Brett McGill- possession of a controlled substance, no insurance (three counts), disobedience of traffic control devices

Michael Paul Travis- no proof of liability insurance, driving while license suspended

United States Marshals Service:

Brett Michael Sekinger- USMS remand

MS Dept. of Corrections:

Loretta Michelle Beal- probation violation

Asha Quinterra Brumfield- probation violation

Eric Buchanan- probation violation

Anderson Lee Dye- probation violation

Marcus Dewayne Harris- probation violation

Steven Terrell Hawkins- parole violation

Austin Jamal Jones- parole violation

Danny Ray McNair, Jr.- aggravated assault (manifesting extreme indifference to human life), probation violation

Gavin Penton- probation violation

Montrell Malik Quinn, II- probation violation

Monique Smith- probation violation

Kristen Deanna Sylvester- parole violation

MS Highway Patrol:

Adrian Scott Arrington- DUI (first offense)

Forrest County Drug Court:

Justin Scott Evans- drug court violation

Tracy May Hockaday- drug court violation

Forrest General Hospital Police:

Ulysses Gandy- simple assault

University Police:

Terence Darnelius Hinton- DUI (first offense), USMS remand