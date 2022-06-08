For the second straight year, Southern Miss' season ended having to watch Ole Miss dog pile – except this time the stakes were bigger – as the Rebels defeated the Golden Eagles in a 5-0 shut out to advance to the College World Series.

"It's going to take a couple of days to let this kind of thing settle in," Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. "I could see the hurt in guys’ faces. We had young men out there with tears coming down their face because we worked so hard. It was a special year."

Ultimately was a forgettable ending to a historic year.

It was the first time since 2011 that Southern Miss was shut out in back-to-back games as Ole Miss defeated USM 10-0 a day earlier.

To simply put it, Ole Miss was the better team. Offensively the Rebels outhit USM 20-7 in both games, and the Rebels' pitching staff matchup USM with double-digit strikeouts in each game. In addition, Ole Miss gave also gave up fewer walks, with the Golden Eagles issuing a combined 11 walks compared to Ole Miss' three.

"It was just a timing problem," Berry said. "They just kept off balances. They did a good job plusing and minusing (pitches). Last weekend we swung the bat pretty well, and we're scoring runs. Sometimes you have to tip your hat. There are a lot of times that people tipped their hats to our pitches this year. Today I have to do that. Those were two pretty good arms that pitched."

In the beginning, Sunday's game looked to be a pitcher's duel, and while Tanner Hall put up an admirable effort, Ole Miss' Hunter Elliot, a true freshman, turned in a masterful performance for the Rebels as he quickly carved up the Golden Eagles' line up. Southern Miss' lineup was retired in order in seven of the nine innings.

"As a true freshman, he is way ahead of his time," Berry said. "He had mound presence like a senior. He was in total control. I was really impressed with what he did. He mixed his pitches. He was plus and minus with his velocity. He had a really great changeup. His fastball was sneaky. It was hitting on both sides of the plate, and it never gave us a chance to get the timing off of him."

In 5.1 innings, Hall allowed four runs off eight hits, struck out six batters and walked one. For Elliot, he struck out 10 batters, allowed no walks, gave up just three hits and in 7.1 innings.

"Tanner Hall matched (Elliot)," Berry said. "The first two innings, he had to pitch out of trouble. We knew Ole Miss was going to be a tough offense to navigate through. They showed that and created opportunities for themselves. They were able to take advantage of it. The difference was that we never really created anything for us."

Through four innings, Hall pitched around several jams. In the first inning, Hall gave up two singles, but a fielder's choice and then an induced double play ended the threat. Then in the second, Hall gave up a walk and a single before striking out the side and keeping the Rebels at bay.

Unlike Ole Miss' lineup, Southern Miss' offense failed to show any life. The only hit for the Golden Eagles was an infield two-out hit by Will McGillis in the second inning.

The Rebels finally broke through in the fifth inning with a 3-run spot. After giving up a single and double, Hall gave up a one-out RBI single to Jacob Gonzalez. On the next at-bat, a passed ball scored Justin Bench, which was then followed with a 2-run RBI single from Kevin Graham to push the lead to 3-0.

In the sixth inning, relief pitcher Dalton Rogers came in for Hall as he inherited a runner at second. Rogers threw a wild pitch to advance the runner to third, which later set up an RBI single by Bench to extend the lead to 4-0.

Southern Miss' biggest opportunity to get on the board came in the eighth inning as the Golden Eagles had bases loaded. Singles by Slade Wilks and Gabe Montenegro led to Elliot's exit. With one out, Blake Johnson struck out, but Reece Ewing kept the inning alive with a walk. However, Carson Paetow popped out with a 2-1 count to end the inning.

Finally, Ole Miss added an insurance run with a solo home run in the bottom of the frame.

Southern Miss finishes the season with a 47-19 record. Yet the Golden Eagles achieved numerous landmarks for the program, including hosting its first super regional while also securing a conference regular-season championship.

"There are a lot of great things there that I don't want to go unnoticed," Berry said. "Just because we lost a Super Regional in two games and got shut out in two games. It does not define who this team was and what they were about at all. You have to credit Ole Miss.

“Mississippi is going to be represented. We knew that going into this, one way or the other. Certainly, we are pulling for them to win the whole thing there.”