In the bottom of the fifth inning, Reece Ewing hit what looked like a grand slam that would have given Southern Miss the lead over Ole Miss.

As Ewing began to round the bases and the Pete Taylor Park home run horn sounded off, the left fielder was forced to stop in his tracks and was left with a look of disbelief as the ball was called foul.

After a video replay, the call stood, and while it was a momentum-killing moment, in the end, it didn’t matter. Ole Miss scored seven runs in the sixth inning to defeat Southern Miss 10-0 to open the Hattiesburg Super Regional.

The foul ball call illustrated missed opportunities for the Golden Eagles as USM’s pitching and hitting did not get the job done. The lineup struck out 10 times, stranded eight runners on base, and put up four hits. The pitching staff gave up a season-high of 10 free bases, which incldued eight walks and two hit batters, and 10 hits. It was also notably Ole Miss’ first shutout of the win.

“Ole miss just a played a better game than we did all the way around,” Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. “We just didn’t do enough in any phase of the game today to compete with a team like they are, especially with the roll they have been on.

“A foul ball is a foul ball. I knew it was foul. I could see it going on the other side of the foul pole. They got the call right. Certainly, that would have been big for us. It would have been 4-3 if it stayed fair, but a foul ball is a foul ball.”

Southern Miss’ starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep had a strong start to the day as he had five strikeouts by the end of the second inning. However, during the second inning, a ball hit Waldrep in his right ankle. In the next inning, Waldrep fell into trouble in the third as the right-hander walked the first two batters before Tim Elko hit an RBI single. After a ball got past catcher Rodrigo Montenegro, which notably happened five times on the day, Kemp Alderman hit an RBI sac fly to go up 2-0. Ole Miss added a run with an RBI double in the fourth inning to extend the lead 3-0.

“I don’t think it was anything,” said Waldrep, who was limping in the postgame press conference. “Adrenaline kept me going. I didn’t feel it when it happened, but it is hurting a little bit now. I just wanted to push through that, keep throwing, not let it bother me, and just keep focusing on the game.”

As for USM, the Golden Eagles had several chances to get on the board. Prior to the bases loaded being left loaded in the fifth, Southern Miss put two runners on base with one out but stranded both in the second. Then in the fourth, Christopher Sargent hit a one-out triple but was also left on base.

“The bottom line is the first four innings we had opportunities to get momentum and punch back when they were up 3-0 and at least score one run,” Berry said. “When you miss opportunities to get more momentum, you actually give more momentum to them. I feel like that’s exactly what happened.”

Waldrep, who went over 100 pitches by the sixth, walked a batter and gave up a single before being pulled. Reliever Justin Storm walked the bases loaded before the Ole Miss frenzy started. The Rebels scored six runs in four straight at-bats, all of which came with no outs against Tyler Stuart, who came in for Storm. Hayden Dunhurst hit an RBI single with one out to push the lead to 10-0 before the inning ended.

“That inning, we just didn’t have an answer,” Berry said. “They barreled up balls. We pulled the infield in to try and keep it closer. We obviously weren’t scoring runs like we needed to stay in it. We didn’t need to be giving up runs.”

Ole Miss’ starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia delivered a strong performance as he covered 5.2 innings, struck out nine batters and walked just two batters.

“He had a good outing today,” said Slade Wilks, who was 2-for-4. “Truth be told, we just didn’t have the adjustment for him early. We let him settle in. We had our chances. He just kept rolling.”

Waldrep finished his outing with 12 strikeouts which is a Southern Miss NCAA tournament game program record for USM. Waldrep’s final line included him giving four earned runs off six hits while walking four batters.

Southern Miss will now play to keep its season alive, while Ole Miss is one win away from its first appearance in Omaha since 2014. Saturday’s first pitch is set for 3 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

“We had the same situation last weekend against LSU,” Berry said. “I told (the team) that we have the pitching to win this thing. Bottom line. Guys that need to hit and are supposed to hit need to step. We have to have an all-hands-on deck to pull this thing off. Certainly, I believe in this group that they can do it.”