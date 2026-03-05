Bonnie Littlejohn, a senior undergraduate music major at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been named the 2026 Presser Undergraduate Scholar.

Selected by the School of Music faculty based solely on excellence and merit, this prestigious honor recognizes an outstanding senior who is designated as a Presser Scholar. The award includes a generous stipend to support continued musical studies.

The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the deeds of trust and will of the late Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. Theodore Presser (1848-1925) rose from humble beginnings to become a respected music teacher and publisher. Familiar with the challenges musicians face, he founded the organization to support music education and philanthropy. The foundation provides undergraduate and graduate scholar awards, funding for music organizations, capital grants for music building projects and assistance for retired music teachers.

“Since arriving on campus, Bonnie has consistently distinguished herself as both a musical and academic leader among her peers,” said Dr. Colin McKenzie, director of the School of Music. “Her dedication is evident in the classroom and on the stage alike. With her remarkable versatility across piano, harp and voice, I am excited to see the lasting impact she will have on our profession. I take great pride in her work and in the exemplary way she represents The University of Southern Mississippi School of Music.”

Littlejohn is a piano student of Dr. Elizabeth Moak and a harp student of Dr. Kristina Finch. At Southern Miss, she has performed as a vocalist with the Southern Chorale and the Southern Opera and Musical Theatre Company and as a harpist with the USM Symphony Orchestra and Wind Ensemble.

In fall 2025, Littlejohn researched and presented a piano lecture recital on composer Josepha Auernhammer (1758–1820) as part of her Honors Thesis Project. She will perform in March as one of 10 vocalists in Julia Wolfe’s oratorio Her Story with the USM Symphony Orchestra. In the Hattiesburg community, Littlejohn is a church pianist and cantor, as well as a harp teacher. She plans to continue her education by pursuing a master’s degree in library and information science.

“I chose Southern Miss for its excellent and diverse music program, as well as the wonderful faculty and staff,” Littlejohn said. “During my time here, I have had the privilege of performing in the three disciplines I love and have also enjoyed studying and researching at the Cook Library and being a part of the Honors College. I am thankful for Southern Miss and the many positive educational experiences I have had here.”