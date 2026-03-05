March 2026 Celebrates the Third Annual Mississippi Musicians Month Communities across Mississippi will come together this March to celebrate the Third Annual Mississippi Musicians Month (MMM), a statewide initiative honoring the artists,

traditions, and cultural influences that have shaped American music. Throughout the month, concerts, lectures, educational programs, and special performances will highlight the extraordinary musical legacy rooted in Mississippi’s towns, churches, schools, and communities.

There is no better time to recognize Mississippi’s profound impact on the global music landscape. Known as the “Birthplace of America’s Music,” the state has helped shape countless genres—from Delta blues and gospel to jazz, country, rock, pop, and classical music. Legendary pioneers such as Charley Patton, Son House, Robert Johnson, and

Jimmie Rodgers laid a musical foundation that continues to influence artists worldwide. That legacy has lived on through internationally celebrated performers such as Elvis Presley, B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Jimmy Buffett, Faith Hill, and Leontyne Price, whose artistry has reached audiences across the globe. Mississippi’s influence also extends through acclaimed songwriters such as Glen Ballard and Craig Wiseman, whose chart-topping hits reflect the state’s deep tradition of storytelling, creativity, and musical innovation, carrying Mississippi’s cultural voice to listeners everywhere today.

Mississippi Musicians Month was officially signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves on March 19, 2024. The initiative invites communities across the state to recognize and celebrate musicians past and present. Great and timeless music is one of Mississippi’s chief exports, which is why we dedicate each March to a statewide celebration of our musicians, encouraging every Mississippi community to participate through musical performances of all kinds throughout the month, every year. The founders of Mississippi Musicians Month believe that such a celebration belongs to the entire state.

Whether it’s a singer/songwriter performing in a coffee shop, a blues festival in the Delta, or a full symphonic concert, or opera every event matters. By honoring the past while celebrating today’s artists and inspiring future generations,

Mississippi Musicians Month continues to affirm the state’s lasting role in shaping the soundtrack of American life.

HCA SPECIAL MMM CELEBRATION EVENTS

The 12th annual Craft Beer Festival takes place on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Attendees will be able to sample more than 100 craft beers in a favorite annual traditions. This highly anticipated event is the Downtown Hattiesburg Association’s biggest fundraising event of the year, bringing together craft beer lovers from near and far for an afternoon of great brews, good company, and community pride. FestivalSouth is once again proud to be the music sponsor.

On March 27, celebrate the American spirit in sound with “Swinging the Stars & Stripes,” an electrifying patriotic concert that reimagines beloved American music through the lens of jazz, swing, funk, and gospel. The City of Hattiesburg and

FestivalSouth present this high-energy evening honors tradition while embracing innovation, blending iconic patriotic anthems with classic American songbook favorites and soulful contemporary grooves. The Southern Miss Studio Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Larry Panella, shines in the new Craig Wiseman Stage at Midtown Green Park. With special guest Katrin Cox on vocals, this is an evening of great music not to be missed! The event is presented with support from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

Classical Music Event of the Season

On Palm Sunday, March 29, 2026, the Meistersingers of Mississippi present Parts II and III of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah,” the profound and dramatic Easter portion of one of the most enduring works in Western music history. Performed at Westminster Presbyterian Church, this afternoon concert offers audiences the chance to experience Messiah not as a seasonal tradition, but as the sweeping narrative Handel intended: from prophecy and sacrifice to resurrection and hope.

Under the baton of Dr. Jay Dean, this Palm Sunday performance brings together an extraordinary roster of soloists, including Mississippi native Dr. Meredith Melvin Johnson of the University of Southern Mississippi; mezzo-soprano Myka Murphy, hailed by OperaWire as a “vocal powerhouse;” tenor Derek Meler, whose career spans major opera and symphony stages nationwide; and bass-baritone Dr. Paul Houghtaling, Director of Opera at the University of Alabama. Dr. Joel Dunlap serves as Artistic Director of the Meistersingers.