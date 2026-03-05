This June, FestivalSouth invites audiences from across the region to experience an unforgettable month-long celebration of the arts as the Pine Belt marks America’s 250th birthday in spectacular style. With more than 50 events spanning music, dance, theater, visual art, and family programming, FestivalSouth 2026 blends national-caliber headliners with hometown pride, June 4 – 27 in venues all over the Pine Belt. Tickets are now on sale exclusively at festivalsouth.org. Full schedules and event details are available online and through FestivalSouth’s social media channels.

In response to audience feedback, FestivalSouth 2026 features reduced ticket prices and earlier performance times, with evening events beginning at 7 p.m. and select matinees starting as early as 1 p.m., making it easier than ever for families, senior adults, and out-of-town guests to attend.

Events are thoughtfully planned alongside adjacent amenities — including FestivalArt exhibitions throughout downtown Hattiesburg, nearby restaurants, local boutiques, and cultural attractions — creating an all-day and evening arts experience ideal for visitors planning a summer getaway.

Disney’s Newsies

FestivalSouth 2026 opens in star-spangled fashion as Hancock Whitney presents “Disney’s Newsies,” June 4–6, 2026, in partnership with Visit Hattiesburg and Visit Mississippi, and featuring the beloved Hub City Players.

Packed with high-octane choreography, soaring anthems, and a rousing story of young people standing up for what’s right, this Broadway smash hit launches the America 250 celebration with energy, heart, and family-friendly excitement. Featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein, Newsies celebrates the American spirit just in time for the nation’s semiquincentennial.

This limited engagement is expected to draw visitors from across Mississippi and neighboring states — making it the perfect kickoff weekend for a summer arts adventure.

Stars and Steps Forever

In honor of America’s 250th birthday, Pinebelt Motors presents a one-night-only dance spectacular headlined by International Ballet Competition Gold Medalist, Alexei Orlovsky on June 13. Presented with support from Hattiesburg Clinic, “Stars and Steps Forever!” fuses pristine classical ballet with hip hop grooves, Latin rhythms, tap brilliance, and bold contemporary choreography. The program celebrates the rich diversity of American dance, from folkloric roots to cutting-edge innovation, delivered by international stars and premier regional dancers. This genre-blending explosion of movement promises athleticism, artistry, and visual spectacle in a celebration that bridges generations and cultures.

The Great American Playlist

FestivalSouth concludes June 27 with an electrifying orchestral celebration featuring the FestivalSouth Orchestra under the baton of Jay Dean, with Mississippi restaurateur and author Robert St. John as emcee. Forrest General presents “The Great American Playlist,” that reimagines iconic popular music in bold new symphonic arrangements, featuring internationally known Mississippi artist Vasti Jackson. From the blues of Robert Johnson and B.B. King to the soul of Stevie Wonder, the Motown magic of The Supremes, and the country storytelling of Dolly Parton, this grand finale becomes a joyride through America’s soundtrack.

Presented with support from Cadence Bank and the City of Hattiesburg, the concert celebrates how American music has shaped, and continues to shape, culture around the world, making it a fitting culmination to a month honoring the nation’s creative legacy.

More than 50 Events this June

Beyond its headliners, FestivalSouth 2026 features:

• Patriotic choral concerts including the Meistersingers

• “Rhapsody in Blue” by George Gershwin

• The kickoff of the Southern Miss Chorale’s international tour

• Cinematic thrills inspired by the classic film “Psycho”

• A tribute to Patsy Cline

• Emerging artist showcases and additional classical masterworks

FestivalMusic, the core of the festival, is presented by Forrest County with support from the City of Hattiesburg, Southern Miss College of Arts and Sciences, Southern Miss School of Music, Payne Companies, and VERB Architecture.

FestivalArt returns with seven exhibitions throughout Hattiesburg, spotlighting featured artist Ellen Langford and offering workshops and collaborative installations supported by Forrest County and the Montague Fund for the Arts.

Artie Events for Families kick off May 30 at the Oak Grove Public Library and continue throughout June with hands-on activities, youth-centered performances, and educational partnerships across city and county agencies. These events are presented with support from Forrest County, Lamar County, Landry, Kitchens, and Germany Architects, Coca-Cola, and Mississippi Tank Company.

Additional collaborations at the Saenger Theatre include “Sesame Street Live” and “KPOP Demon Hunters,” plus FestivalExtras with Southern Arena Theatre, Legacy Actors Theatre Experience, Summer Tunes, the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art, the Hattiesburg Arts Council, and more.

Your Summer Celebration

FestivalSouth’s thoughtfully coordinated scheduling encourages patrons to explore Hattiesburg before and after performances — from curated FestivalArt exhibits and public art installations to chef-driven restaurants, local coffee shops, and distinctive downtown shopping. With incredible performing and visual artists, reduced pricing, earlier start times, and a walkable cultural footprint, FestivalSouth 2026 offers an inviting, affordable arts destination for families, couples, senior adults, and cultural travelers alike.

About FestivalSouth

FestivalSouth is a premier multi-disciplinary arts festival serving the Pine Belt and beyond. Through music, dance, theater, visual art, and education initiatives, FestivalSouth celebrates artistic excellence while strengthening community connections across Mississippi and the region. It is supported in part by a grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.