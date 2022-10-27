Southern Miss coach Will Hall wouldn’t call it a statement win, however it definitely felt like it as the Golden Eagles not only came with a 39-24 win over Louisiana but put together their most complete game of the season that featured a dominant defensive effort and an electric first half by USM’s offense.

“All of our wins have been big, and all of our wins have been hard,” Hall said. “When we came here, we said our vision for this place is two things, and we preach it every day. We want to be the best Group of Five football team in America again because Southern Miss has been that before. We think we can do that again, but we are not there yet. Another thing is that we want to develop real men. Real men handle their responsibilities and obligations even when it’s hard. It’s hard for us right now, and our kids do it every day.”

No less, the victory came on a nationally televised stage against the reigning Sun Belt champions as well as put Southern Miss (5-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) one win away from bowl eligibility.

“I’m proud of everything that we are doing,” Hall said. “We are a lot better today than we were yesterday. We have to wake up tomorrow and do it again. As far as a statement win, I don’t know, and we have five (wins). All five of them are big as we push this great program back.”

Southern Miss’ defense combined to force four turnovers, three of which were interceptions that included a game-sealing pick-six from Natrone Brooks. In addition, Southern Miss came up with four sacks and held the Ragin Cajuns to being 0-for-5 on fourth down and 7-for-16 on third down.

“The way we play defense, a lot of time we are smothering you down,” Hall said. “We create tackles for loss and loss yardage plays. A lot of times, we don’t get hands-on balls because we are tackling people. Tonight, we were able to do that. We created some turnovers, and they were big. A fourth down stop is really a turnover, and we have done that a lot this year. Our defense is playing phenomenal.”

Although Southern Miss’ ugliest moment happened on the first play of the game after quarterback Zach Wilcke threw an interception inside USM’s own 37-yard line, the Golden Eagles didn’t flinch. As it has done so many times this season, Southern Miss’ defense turned away the opposing offense after facing a turnover with the Golden Eagles stopping the Ragin Cajuns on fourth down.

Two drives later, Malik Shorts intercepted UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge inside the Ragin Cajuns’ 19-yard line to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Janari Dean. However, PAT was blocked and returned for a score, which made USM’s lead 6-2.

After a sack by USM killed Louisiana’s drive, running back Frank Gore Jr. hit Ty Mims for a 52-yard touchdown. Along with his touchdown pass, Gore led USM with 87 yards on 23 touches.

“I knew it was money,” Gore said. “I saw man-to-man. I knew that guy couldn’t run with Ty Mims. I just put it out there. I knew I couldn’t overthrow him with how fast he is. I put a nice hang time on it and let him run under it.

“We haven’t seen grass being for a long time. I feel like it’s our time. We are ready for it, and we have to keep going to get that (next) win.”

On Southern Miss’ next drive, quarterback Zach Wilcke connected with Jason Brownlee for a 76-yard touchdown to go up 20-2.

“I was watching him on the jumbotron,” said Brownlee when asked if he thought he would be caught by the defender. “The corner bailed out, and the safety rolled over too far inside, and I just took the middle of the field and split the defense.”

After Louisiana (4-4, 2-3 Sun Belt) kicked a 50-yard field goal to end the first quarter, Southern Miss got back on the board after the Golden Eagle defense forced a safety. Wooldridge was called for intentional grounding inside the end zone, which was credited to Camron Harrell for a sack.

Before the half, Wilcke found Brownlee again for a 12-yard touchdown to cap off an 11-play, 69-yard drive, while UL managed to score on a 63-yard touchdown to cut the Ragin Cajuns’ deficit to 29-11. Wilcke finished the game 8-for-17 and threw for 137 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Brownlee hauled in three catches for 102 yards and two scores.

In the second half, UL slowly battled its way back into the game as the Cajuns scored once in the third quarter to narrow the score to 29-17. However, UL attempted a failed two-point conversion as Malik Shorts intercepted the ball and nearly returned it for a score.

USM added to its lead in the fourth quarter with a field goal from Bourgeois. Southern Miss then looked to put the game away with just over four minutes left in the game after the Golden Eagle defense stopped UL from scoring on fourth and goal. Despite the stand, Gore fumbled and gave the ball right back to the Cajuns. Along with a roughing the passer call, UL eventually punched in a touchdown to make the game 32-24.

UL had one chance to tie the game with no timeouts, but Brooks’ interception sealed the win for Southern Miss.

“It was probably the most complete game we have played all season versus a really good football team,” Hall said. “We are really young. We have 71 players that are freshmen or sophomores on our team. We are not a finished product.

“Really, we are just taking it one week at a time in this league. I know that’s cliché and coach talk, but that really is for us. We have to figure out a way to win each week. We are just not complete yet.”

Southern Miss hosts Georgia State on Nov. 5, with kickoff set for 2 p.m.