﻿The playoff picture has certainly become head-scratching for Forrest County AHS, Sumrall and Purvis.

Prior to last week, it looked like Sumrall would lock up a playoff spot, but after FCAHS’ 40-7 win over the Bobcats, the scenarios are complicated for Region 7-4A.

If Poplarville beats Sumrall on Friday, Columbia beats Lawrence County and Forrest Co. AHS beats Purvis on Thursday, then Columbia is the No. 2 seed, Forrest Co. AHS the No. 3 seed and Sumrall the No. 4 seed.

If Lawrence County beats Columbia and Forrest Co. AHS all win then Lawrence County is the No. 2 seed, Columbia the No. 3 seed and the Forrest Co. AHS the No. 4 seed.

If Poplarville and Columbia win and Purvis beats Forrest Co. AHS then Columbia is the No. 2 seed, Lawrence County the No. 3 seed and Sumrall the No. 4 seed.

If Poplarville, Lawrence County and Purvis all win then Lawrence County is the No. 2 seed, Columbia the No. 3 seed and Sumrall the No. 4 seed.

If Sumrall, Columbia and Forrest Co. AHS all win then Columbia is the No. 2 seed, Sumrall the No. 3 seed and Lawrence County the No. 4 seed.

If Sumrall, Lawrence County and Forrest Co. AHS all win then Lawrence County is the No. 2 seed, Columbia the No. 3 seed and Sumrall the No. 4 seed.

If Columbia, Sumrall and Purvis all win then Columbia is the No. 2 seed, Sumrall the No. 3 seed and Lawrence County the No. 4 seed.

If Sumrall, Lawrence County and Purvis all win then Sumrall is the No. 2 seed, Columbia the No. 3 seed and Lawrence County the No. 4 seed.

Poplarville has clinched the top seed and looked to be the favorite to represent the South in the Class 4A state championship. Having said that, it looks grim for Sumrall to pull off such an upset, which makes the FCAHS-Purvis game the most interesting to watch play out.

Of course, rivals FCAHS and Purvis have bragging rights on the line for the two schools, especially with both coaching staffs knowing each other well, with several coaches on each side having coached with one another at one point.

FCAHS coach Larry Dolan will have his team treating this week’s rivalry game against Purvis as a matter of controlling their own destiny.

“We want to beat Purvis, there is no doubt about it, and get into the playoffs,” Dolan said. “But if it ends like it is, and we are 5-5, then we have had a successful year from where we were. We don’t want to let our rivals beat us and bounce us out of the playoffs. They have nothing but pride to play for, and that’s enough for this game. Their kids know this is their last hoorah, so we are going to get their best game. We know each other pretty well. Me and (Purvis coach) Brad (Hankins) have worked together for a long time.

“(Purvis’) quarterback is a very talented kid. He’s a big strong athlete. The running back is as solid as any in the region. I think the running back is one of the best ones after the kid from Lawrence County. He’s very solid. They have a couple of receivers that catch the ball well. They’re more athletic than we are.”

Purvis’ playoff hopes are highly unlikely, with numerous teams having to do their part for the Tornados to get into the playoffs. But Purvis coach Brad Hankins has just a simpler goal entering this week’s rivalry – which is to win so that the Tornados can finish the year at .500. That has a big meaning for Purvis’ young squad that finished 2-7 a year ago.

“It’ll be a fun night,” Hankins said. “They are trying to win to get in, and we are trying to get to .500 on the year. There are a lot of similarities.

“Of course, you always want to beat your rival and all that. But we’re not going into it with that idea of keeping them out of the playoffs. We’re going in with the idea to win a football game because we think it’s going to better our program. We just want to go play as good as we possibly can on Thursday night.”

FCAHS hosts Purvis at 7 p.m. on Thursday, while Sumrall plays Poplarville on Friday at 7 p.m.