As the same sentiment could probably be said for the rest of the Southern Miss roster, the Golden Eagles’ starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep definitely had last season in his mind as he took the mound in Sunday’s 8-0 rubber match win against Louisiana Tech.

“Coming in today, we split the series and had to win,” Waldrep said. “With everything that happened last year, I knew I had to bring my A game, especially against them.”

That’s understandable given that in the 11 games the two teams played last year, Waldrep’s gave up three walks and an earned run in his last appearance versus LA Tech in the now infamous 8-run comeback game in the conference tournament last season.

Waldrep’s “A game” was a 10-strikeout performance that featured the sophomore right-hander walking three batters and giving up just one hit, which was the Bulldogs’ only hit in seven complete innings.

“It was in the back of everybody’s heads with just how competitive the 11 games we played against them,” Waldrep said. “I knew we had to play every inning as hard as we could and every pitch as hard as we could. We were definitely fighting every pitch.”

Following Waldrep was reliever Dalton Rogers, who pitched two clean innings and struck out three batters to end the game. Louisiana Tech (19-9, 6-3) left three runners on base in the entire game. Behind Waldrep, Southern Miss’ bats recovered from its Saturday loss with eight hits.

“We talked in the pregame about the expectations of this program,” Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. “Today was all about the sole rights of first place between two good teams and good programs. Our program has a rich tradition and is built over consistency. It’s our job to go out there and be accountable for the expectations that are placed on us. That was the challenge today, to do just that and get the momentum back in our favor. We had it on Friday, and La Tech took it away from us yesterday. Certainly, they had it coming in today. Our guys responded really well in all phases of the game.”

Southern Miss (19-8, 7-2) scored in the first inning with a two-out RBI single from Slade Wilks. Then in the second inning, Brady Faust scored on a wild pitch. Carson Paetow, who took over the leadoff spot in the lineup for the injured Gabe Montenegro, belted a 2-run home run to go up 4-0.

“(Paetow) swings the bat well,” said Berry, on moving Paetow to the leadoff. “He takes pitches well. I know he had three strikeouts yesterday.

“Carson, to me, has surprising speed for as big as he is. He takes pitches. He’s not afraid to take his walks. He’s been seeing the ball pretty good, and when that lineup turns over, I wanted him to get more at-bats than probably anybody else. Certainly, he had a great day at the plate.”

Gabe Montenegro missed his first game in 114 consecutive starts that dates back to April 28, 2019.

“(My approach) was kind of the same,” Paetow said. “Obviously, we like Gabe in the lineup. It was just to be tough at the plate and grind it out as much as I could.

“It’s hard to beat Gabe Montenegro’s past. We preach to have a tradition of excellence, and he definitely has a tradition of excellence. I don’t think you can match Gabe, but I definitely gave it my best.”

Notably, Berry expects Gabe Montenegro to be back by the team’s next home against Southeastern.

“(It’ll be) at least a week,” Berry said. “He won’t be able available for next weekend. I’m going to try and talk to the doctor this afternoon. He’ll be reevaluated on Tuesday by the eye specialist. We’ll see from there. Right now, he has eight stitches. No bone breaks. He has a slight tear in the iris that will recover and repair itself, so his vision is good. His eye is swollen and closed. I would say maybe the next home game, which would be Southeastern, we could maybe get him in there. That’s something we are not going to push as a precaution for him.”

The Golden Eagles broke the game open in the seventh inning after Rodrigo Montenegro hit an RBI single. Reece Ewing then hit a 3-run home run with two outs to push the lead to 8-0.

“It was a two-strike situation, and I’m just sitting there thinking that (Ewing) has the ability to do that,” Berry said. “If he gets right pitch and puts a good swing on it, then he has a chance to do it. At that point, you are still a little bit worried. Then when he hit the 3-run homer to make it eight, then you can certainly exhale.”

The Golden Eagles now face a tough schedule as Southern Miss takes on Ole Miss on Tuesday at Trustmark Park in Jackson and then goes on the road next weekend to face Charlotte.