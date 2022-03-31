In the second inning of Saturday's game, Southern Miss held a 2-0 lead over Louisiana Tech. As the Golden Eagles looked to build the lead, the tone of the day quickly changed after centerfielder Gabe Montenegro took a pitch to the head.

Southern Miss (18-8, 6-2) never recovered mentally from losing Montenegro, who suffered a gash over his right eyebrow, as it overshadowed the 4-2 loss to Louisiana Tech.

Southern Miss coach Scott Berry was unaware of the status of Montenegro after the game, but it was later reported on Twitter from Montenegro's father, Mauricio, that there was no concussion or broken bones.

"(LA Tech starting pitcher Cade Gibson) felt bad," Berry said. "He came up to me at home plate and apologized. I told him, 'Don't apologize. It's part of the game.' He didn't try to do it. That's just part of it, and it happens. Unfortunately, it just got away from him there, and it got more than the helmet."

Junior Brady Faust took over centerfield for the rest of the game. Berry was unsure about naming Faust a starter for tomorrow's game but also expressed confidence for him to hold the position down.

"We have to see what's up with Gabe," Berry said. "I don't even know if he can play with stitches. I can assure you he's got stitches, seeing the gash that I saw.

"I feel like I am getting a really complete ballplayer (with Faust). He is just one of those that have been behind some proven guys, but he's a guy that brings another element to us with some speed. He hasn't played a whole lot of outfield, but he is a highly competitive young man. I think the baseball I.Q. is there. He's the son of a baseball coach. I think you have a guy that's a good baseball player.

However, Louisiana Tech's starting pitcher Cade Gibson was key in the Bulldogs' victory as he essentially shut down Southern Miss' lineup after the first inning as he gave up an RBI single from Reece Ewing while another scored with Dustin Dickerson reaching home on a double play.

Despite the early hiccup, Gibson responded by striking out nine batters and walking just one in seven innings while giving up just seven hits.

"I think we had 10 strikeouts on the day and left eight runners on," Berry said. "We never could get anything going outside of that first inning.

"You have to tip your hat to their starter. He did a great job. In the first inning, we took the fastball away from him, but every inning after that, he pitched backwards and really had his offspeed. He landed it and mixed it well with the changeup. We just never adjusted offensively with it".

Southern Miss' starting pitcher Hunter Giggins gave up his first run of the day in the fourth inning from an RBI on a fielder's choice to put L.A. Tech on the board. However, the Bulldogs took the lead in the fifth inning with a 3-run home run to left field.

In six innings, Riggins struck out six batters, walked one and allowed four runs off five hits.

Southern Miss relievers Isaiah Rhodes and Ben Ethridge kept L.A. Tech off the board with a pivotal stand coming in the top of the ninth inning after the Bulldogs (19-8, 6-2) put two runners on base with no outs. However, Ethridge induced a pair of groundouts and recorded a strikeout to get out of the jam.

"I was proud of that," Berry said. "Our pitching staff held them there at 4-2 and gave us a chance in the ninth inning down when it could have easily been a 3-run game at that point.

Notably, catcher Blake Jonson returned from a hand injury that was supposed to keep him off the field for six to eight weeks. Johnson, who was 0-for-3 on the day, provided needed relief for Rodrigo Montenegro as he caught the last 20 games consecutively.

"Surprisingly, some people heal quicker than others," Berry said. "I'm sure there is a pain tolerance in there. He was way ahead of schedule.

"I took him to Western Kentucky last week to catch bullpens and see how he was. He's just continued to feel better. I can't say enough about Rodrigo. He's caught the last 20 games. Every morning I wake up and pray that he stays healthy. You are a one-man show, basically."

Sunday's rubber match between Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss is set for 1 p.m.