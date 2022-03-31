Southern Miss closed out its spring football practice on Saturday with a scrimmage that featured a mixture of highlights for both the offense and defense.

Like last season, the Golden Eagles' spring game was more of a typical practice. The two-hour day featured a half-hour of drills and warmups, an hour of live scrimmage and a half-hour of live scrimmage play in the red zone. The live scrimmage itself rotated each possession between the first, second, and third team along with the scout team. Notably, no official stats were released from the scrimmage.

Southern Miss head coach Will Hall and several players were quick to point out how much further ahead the program is compared to last season. According to Hall, the program now has over 80-scholarship players.

"Our roster is in a much more healthy situation," Hall said. We have 80-something scholarship-wise. We will be young, but the Eagles are coming. We don't shy away from that. We understand what the expectations are with this program. We embrace it. We are in a much better situation before spring started."

QUARTERBACK PLAY

Quarterback Ty Keyes soundly handled the first-team reps and noticeably looked more comfortable than compared to early spring practice.

"Over the last two weeks after we got back from spring break, we have seen a growth in Ty Keyes," Hall said. "He has always been super talented, but he is just starting to get it. He's starting to take over. He's had a phenomenal spring."

In the live scrimmage, Keyes first scored on a 13-yard touchdown run. He then connected with redshirt freshman Richard Mays Jr. for a 55-yard touchdown; however, he later was picked off by Jay Jones.

"I felt good coming in," Keyes said. "I was trying to execute plays and lock-in. I was trying to read keys right. I actually think I had a pretty good day; take away from that pick which that was all me on a bad read."

In the red zone reps, Keyes scored on his possession with a 9-yard run.

"It's mostly been film study and training," said Keys on what he has focused on the most this spring. "I've been coming out here with the receivers trying to get my timing down. I think this has been one of my best springs so far. Last year I was thrown into the fire, but this year I feel like I'm ready for whatever they want to call. It's an open playbook for me."

True freshman Zack Wilcke also had a big day as he threw a pair of touchdowns and showcased poise for a young quarterback.

Wilcke's first touchdown pass went to Cade Shepard for a 14-yard touchdown on a corner route. Natrone Brooke then picked off Wilcke for a 70+ yard pick-six, but Wilcke bounced back with a 15-yard touchdown pass to redshirt sophomore Jalen May on another corner route.

Wilcke connected again with May in the red zone for a 9-yard touchdown.

"Zach Wilcke is going to be a great player," Hall said. "You saw the talent flash today. He can really run.

"He's really talented. We do a lot on offense, some of it he understands, and some of it he doesn't. He's got an unbelievable attitude. He's got a lot of gumption. He's not scared."

DEPTH AT WIDE RECEIVER

Hall mentioned Jakarius Caston had one of the best springs amongst the entire team, which was showcased by several catches in the live scrimmages by Caston. He also came down with a 4-yard touchdown in the red zone reps.

Caston, May and Mayes all added extra needed elements in the passing game and complimented leading wide receiver Jason Brownlee, who connected with Ty Keyes for several catches on the day.

"(Mays) has got great lateral quickness," Hall said. "He's got big size. Him and Caston give us a lot of explosiveness. He's a young kid with a bright future. Jakarius Caston, you saw him flash a few times today. He's a guy that we think has had one of the best springs on the whole team. We feel good about that spot. We have more depth coming in with our freshmen coming in."

DEFENSE STAY STRONG

Southern Miss' secondary forced three interceptions with Jones, Brooks, and Markel McLaurin, who picked off Tee Webb.

"We have got everybody back," Brooks said. "We added a few pieces. We have a few transfers; the whole secondary is back, and we have all of our linebackers back. We added to our d-line. Overall, as a defense, we are better as a group. We have bonded better. We have had more time to be together since the offseason."

In addition, USM's defense kept the run game in check, with only two runs going for more than 10 yards. The defensive line also forced three sacks, all of which came against Trey Lowe, who handled the second-team offensive reps.

The lone rushing touchdown, from a non-quarterback, came from Antavious Willis on a 1-yard touchdown run.

"We are much deeper on defense," Hall said. "We were really good on defense last year. I think we are going to be deeper, a little bit more talented, and a little bigger upfront."

Southern Miss will open its season against Liberty on Sept. 3.