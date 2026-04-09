The University of Southern Mississippi lauded student success in the classroom and in leadership and service roles during the Founders’ Day Student Awards Ceremony, held March 30 in historic Bennett Auditorium on the Hattiesburg campus. The event marked the institution’s 116th anniversary.

Southern Miss President Dr. Joe Paul and Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Kristi Motter presided over the event, which included a swearing-in ceremony for new Student Government Association (SGA) officers and an address from the incoming SGA president.

“Founders’ Day is a special opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our students and the impact they are making across campus and beyond,” said Motter. “Their dedication to academic excellence, leadership and service reflects the very best of Southern Miss.”

Student recognition included the following:

Outstanding Freshmen Finalists: Morgan Grace Brewer, Gavin Davis, Dominick Impastato, Charlie Lanehart, Alden Morris, Marygrace Sebastian, Savannah Westacott, Brayden Young

Most Outstanding Freshmen: Christopher “Zeke” Jackson, Loxleigh Pisarich

Who’s Who At Southern Miss: Lanie Abney, Gbadeoluwa Adedigba, Jason Ang, Allie Anglin, Makaila Belk, Kinley Cain, Matthew Cook, Riley Creel, James Darby, Kendall Desporte, Jay Fountain, Emma Garner, Taylor Garretson, Kaitlyn Green, Michela Guidali-Sexton, Vivian Hale, Jayla Harris, Mason Herring, Lundon Hidalgo, Ann Holder, Zachary Howell, Sanjida Islam, Leah Johnson, Elizabeth Kalinowsky, Ella King, Marcus Kirkland, Cloé Knight, Subhikshya Lama, Olivia Leggett, Amelia Lindsay, Ali Lore, Haiden Lowery, Kyla Mayes, Teyanna Monroe, T’Kenzley Moore, Landen Moran, Aaron Morgan. Reagan Murphy, Emma Nichols, Zoe Oswalt, Dana Pichon, Kayley Rawls, Malinda Rowell, Jessica Shrestha, Alexis Smith, Keaira Smith, Annalee Toler, Noah Williamson, Mia Willis, Oliver Young

Leave It Better Than You Found It Award: Mia Henderson

Transfer Excellence Award: Michela Guidali-Sexton

Best Citizen Awards: Elizabeth Kalinowsky, Haiden Lowery

Phi Kappa Phi Silver Bowl Award: Jason Ang

Barry Goldwater Scholarship: Joseph Serio

Dr. Joe Paul Society of 1910 Scholarship Award: Max Welch-Dick

Barbara Ross Gold Leaf Scholarship: Abby Schmidt

Judge R. J. Bishop Mississippian Award: Deamy Alvarado

Hall of Fame Inductees: Kendall Desporte, Jay Fountain, Emma Garner, Jayla Harris, Olivia Leggett, Amelia Lindsay, Ali Lore, Emma Nichols

Student Government Association Officers for 2026-27: Damola Aikulola, president; Taylor Ladaban, vice president; Stella Bondurant, secretary; Tyrus Dunham, chief justice; Garrett Grantham, chief of staff; Kaleb Favaloro, president of the Gulf Park campus

Southern Miss was chartered by legislative act March 30, 1910, as Mississippi Normal College, created to train teachers for the state’s public schools. Classes began for 227 students on Sept. 18, 1912. Five main buildings — the Honor House, the Ogletree House, as well as Forrest County, College and Hattiesburg Halls — remain from the first year of construction.

As the school grew, its name changed to reflect that growth. On March 7, 1924, the state Legislature changed the name to State Teachers College. On Feb. 8, 1940, the name was changed to Mississippi Southern College, and on Feb. 27, 1962, the institution became The University of Southern Mississippi.

More than a century after its founding, Southern Miss continues its commitment to preparing students for success, offering programs in Hattiesburg and Long Beach, across the Mississippi Gulf Coast and online. As a community-engaged Carnegie R1 university, the institution remains a leader in research, teaching and service.