Southern Miss moved up in the national rankings in the final week of the regular season with the Golden Eagles being ranked as high as No. 10.

Southern Miss went 3-0 this week after sweeping Middle Tennessee, which allowed USM to win the Conference USA regular-season title.

Southern Miss now holds a 41-14 overall record heading into the conference tournament.

Perfect Game ranked USM the highest as the Golden Eagles moved from No. 17 to No. 10. D1 Baseball moved Southern Miss from No. 17 to No 14 while in Baseball America the Golden Eagles jumped from No. 18 to No. 16. In Collegiate Baseball’s top 30 poll, USM moved from No. 26 to No. 20

According to warrennolan.com, the Golden Eagles now hold an RPI of 13.

Southern Miss will now look ahead to hosting the conference tournament. The Golden Eagles, which clinched the No. 1 seed, will open against No. 8 UAB (30-23) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. USM will then play either UTSA or Florida Atlantic on Thursday.