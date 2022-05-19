Petal coach Wendy Hogue had to fight back some emotions after the Panthers won the program's first-ever state championship on Saturday night at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.

Hogue had just coached her final game in her 23-year career as she announced her retirement from the sport earlier in the season. It was a full-circle moment as the former Southern Miss coach earned the final win of her career on a field she spent had five years at before rejoining Petal in 2019 – a program she founded back in 1999.

"It's pretty special," Hogue said. "When they gave me the opportunity to start it 23 years ago. To be honest, I never dreamed we would be standing here.

"To be the team that finally got over that hump, it feels good. I want to thank All the players and all the coaches that came before us that started building that legacy. We just happened to be the team to get a medal around her neck."

It was a storybook ending that could not be scripted any better.

Hogue also shared the moment with her daughter, Kinley, who is the team's starting shortstop and is signed to play with William Carey, which is not only Wendy's alma mater but a place she also had a successful 10-year coaching stint.

"I love my mom more than anything," Kinley said. "I wouldn't be here as a softball player if it wasn't for her.

"Being able to play under her, in general, has been a dream. Up until she got to Petal, I had never played for her. My dad was always my coach because she was always coaching somebody else. That in itself was such a great opportunity. Then being able to come out here on the biggest stage and playing on the last day of the year for her last game ever and the last high school game, I don't think you could have written it any better."

To share the moment with her daughter had been the very reason she left coaching at the highest level of collegiate softball years prior and was the exact same reason she is stepping away from the game.

"That's the reason I'm no longer at Southern Miss is because of Kinley Grace," Wendy said. "The opportunity to go back with this great group of girls and not only see her win it but to see her win it from the dugout is pretty cool.

"I'm ready to watch and be a mom," Hogue told Pine Belt Sports earlier in the week. "I want to see Keaton's baseball tournaments. I'm excited about the opportunity to continue to serve the Petal school district. I'm stoked to watch Kinley play college softball and watch Keaton (Hogue's 10-year-old son) play travel baseball."

Hogue has been critical in helping grow softball in the Hattiesburg area as she didn't play fastpitch softball until she was 20 years old in the mid-1990s.

After playing slow pitch softball at Jones College, Hogue's first experience with fastpitch first occurred in 1995. Hogue was one of the first players to play for William Carey's fastpitch program under current Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore.

"I went to William Carey to start fastpitch softball," Hogue said. "The first fastpitch softball game I ever saw I played in. You just didn't have fastpitch softball around here. We didn't know anything about it. When I came to start it, everything was fresh for me. I didn't learn the game until I was 20 years old."

After enjoying a three-year career at WCU, Hogue put in one coaching application in 1998 at Petal.

"I put in one application at Petal, and everyone said I wouldn't get hired at Petal," Hogue said. "If I didn't, I was going to go full time with Fellowship of Christian Athletes."

One year later, Hogue founded the fastpitch program and reached the playoffs every season during her stint, and guided the Panthers to their first-ever South State Championship appearance in 2004. Hogue left to coach at William Carey at the end of that season, but notably, Petal made its first state title appearance the next year in 2005.

Her resume at Carey speaks for itself as she turned around a program that was 2-38 to make six straight NAIA National Tournament appearances and a runner-up finish in 2014 before leaving for Southern Miss. At USM, her team earned a share of the Conference USA West division in 2016 and matched the most wins (30) the program had earned since 2004.

While Hogue loved her time coaching at USM, throughout the period, she had regularly missed her children after having to constantly be on the road.

"I was missing my kids all the time," Hogue said. "But it's part of it. My husband sent me pictures, and it was after Keaton had finished his kindergarten year. It was in his math notebook, and it said, 'I love mom. I miss mom.' I knew Kinley understood, but here is my five-year-old, not sure what's going on. I had two years left in my contract at that point."

Then Petal's previous assistant superintendent Andy Schoggin called Hogue with an unusual offer.

"He knew I was struggling to be away from the kids," Hogue said. "He called and said, 'What if an opportunity came for you to come to Petal and coach?' In my mind, I thought I couldn't go back and coach high school. I was thinking selfishly of the monetary side of things. But the more I thought about it, the more excited about it I got.

"I remember watching (Kinley's) first game from start to finish that summer after I resigned from Southern Miss. I remember thinking, 'Wow, that's what she looks likes when she starts to warm up.' Selfishly, I was fired up for the opportunity to start coaching her."

For Kinley, it was a dream come true to play under her mom finally.

"I've always watched her coach, and then being able to play under her has been really cool," Kinley said. "Up until my sophomore year, she had never been my coach before.

"She's the whole reason I play softball. I literally grew up around the softball field. Being able to be around so many older and more mature people playing a sport that I love formed me into how I am today. I play the game because of what I was around when I was younger."

So now, Hogue will step away from coaching softball for the same reason she left Southern Miss three years ago, which is to be with her family.

"I can't say that when I left that level to be more present for my family and then once three years of high school is over with then not be present with my family," Hogue said. "Kinley loves softball and is good at it. I want the opportunity to watch her play next-level softball.

"I'm ready to sit in those red chair backs at William Carey and put my feet up and be a mom. "