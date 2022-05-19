As the saying goes, when it rains, it pours. That was certainly the case for Sumrall, as after two rain delays, Kosciusko scored eight runs to defeat the Bobcats 10-1 in Game 3 of the MHSAA Class 4A Softball State Championship on Saturday at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.

In total it was a 4-hours, 34-minutes of weather delays that kept Sumrall from ever finding momentum.

"It wasn't the best day," Sumrall coach Dodie Robertson. "I would have much rather it have had the sun shining and just kept the game going. I felt like those lulls and those breaks that we had just weren't good for us. We struggled with our pitching when we came back off the break. We just didn't have time to get tuned in.

"They are not happy with losing, and we are not happy that we didn't win it all. I'm proud of them for fighting and getting here. We have been through a lot of adversity. We've been in a lot of Game 3 series, have been behind, and came back. These girls don't quit. I love them. I couldn't ask for a better group."

The two teams played until after the top of the fourth inning, which had the Bobcats trailed 2-1.

The Lady Whippets took the lead in the first inning after Kosciusko's Mary Kimble Price hit a 2-run home run. Sumrall got the run back in the fourth inning after Ashton Stringfellow hit an RBI single before the rain delays commenced.

After a 2-hour, 21-minute delay, the game briefly resumed for the bottom of the fourth, which the Lady Whipped made the most of with a 2-run RBI single to go up 4-1. The game was played for 12 minutes before the second rain delay commenced, which lasted for 2-hours and 18-minutes.

"I felt like that bottom of the fourth inning was not good for us," Robertson said. "We were literally playing in the rain, and then in five minutes, we were off to another delay. That was a little bit of a deflator. I'm not going to blame it on that because we had time to regroup and redo. We just didn't come out and do what we had to do."

Unfortunately, Sumrall's pitching struggled with the stoppage, with Ashlyn Burkhalter mainly falling victim to the delays. After the second delay, Kosciusko put a 5-run inning after hitting a 2-run RBI double and an RBI single. In 4.1 innings, Burkhalter finished the game allowing nine runs off 11 hits while also walking a batter.

"I also have to say that Kosciusko is a great team. They came out and hit the ball hard. You can't take that away from them. They did a great job."

Brandi Bond stepped in relief but loaded the bases, walked in a run, and gave up an RBI sac fly to make the game 9-1. Kosciusko's final run of the day scored in the sixth after a throwing error by Sumrall's catcher while trying to catch the runner stealing.

"We switched pitchers three times, but all of our pitchers were wonderful," Robertson said. "They have all taken us this far, but today was a weird day of fighting this rain and sitting in the dugout for hours."

Despite the season's end, Sumrall made program history as the Bobcats won their first-ever South State Championship and finished the year 27-10.

"I am super proud of our girls," Robertson said. "We ran the district this year. It was our first district championship in I think 10 years. We went through the playoffs, fought our way, and won a South State Championship. That's history for our school. I'm super proud of the girls for getting here."