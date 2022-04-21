Southern Miss baseball again makes program history this week as the Golden Eagles surged into the top five in the national polls.

Southern Miss went 5-0 after picking up midweek wins against Tulane, UNO and then swept Rice for the first time in program history this past weekend.

The Golden Eagles have now won 14 straight games, which ties the program record set in 2017. Southern Miss holds a 32-8 overall record and now sits four games ahead in first place in the Conference USA standings as USM posts a 16-2 record in conference play.

Perfect Game gave Southern Miss the highest ranking at No. 3 after being ranked No. 5 last week. In D1 Baseball, Southern Miss moved from No. 6 to No. 4, while in Baseball America, Southern Miss improved from No. 7 to No. 6. In Collegiate Baseball, Southern Miss jumped from No. 15 to No. 8 in its top 30 poll.

According to warrennolan.com, the Golden Eagles now hold an RPI of 12.

Southern Miss will be on the road this week as the Golden Eagles face Southeastern Louisiana (17-23) in Hammond on Tuesday. USM will then travel to Birmingham to face UAB (22-16, 8-10) for its conference weekend series.