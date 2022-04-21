There is a list of things that could be the main highlight in Southern Miss' 12-2 run-rule win that allowed USM to sweep Rice for the first time in program history. Almost anything can be looked at between Hurston Waldrep's 12-strikeout performance, the efficient hitting of the lineup again displayed to USM's solid defensive play.

Although there have been a few bumps and bruises, Sunday's win was just the epitome of how the season has gone for the No. 6 nationally-ranked Golden Eagles (32-8, 16-2) as they extended their win streak to 14 straight games, which ties the program record previously set in 2017.

"This team is its own identity," Southern Miss coach Scott Berry. "Certainly, I want people to understand that. I think this group has that I have never had before is that chemistry at such an early point in the season.

"This chemistry was formed much earlier, and I think what you are seeing right now is the benefits from it."

But if ask any of the players or coaches are asked about the recent success, the reply is almost the same nothing has been accomplished.

"I think we know (it's something special) in the clubhouse, but it's something we are trying to push aside and just keep going," said Waldrep after throwing a complete seven innings. "We can't let up now. WE haven't really done anything at this point in the season. It's a lot of confidence for sure, but we just have to keep rolling."

Southern Miss' lineup stayed consistent after putting up double digits hits for the first time this weekend with 12 hits. The highlight hit of the day, of course, was Carson Paetow's game-ending grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning.

"We know what it took to get here," Paetow said. "We just have to stay humble and hungry and be ready for the next game.

"I was just trying to get a couple of RBIs and see if I can add some runs to our lead. I saw a fastball, and I figured I'd put my best swing on it. I did (know it was gone). I don't usually know that. I've pimped a couple of balls before, and they were outs, so I swore I'd never do it again, but it's just fun."

The Golden Eagles got on the board with an RBI double from Will McGillis in the second inning and then added another run in the third off a fielder's choice to give USM a 2-0 lead.

"We came out and are just trying to play consistent baseball," Berry said. "We are picking up where we left off yesterday. We just want to maintain the level of baseball that needs to play to win baseball games."

Rice (11-29, 4-14) managed to tie the game up in the fourth after Waldrep gave up a leadoff single, which was followed by a home run that just got over the left field wall. Waldrep responded by striking out the Owls in order to end the inning.

By the fifth, the Golden Eagles' bats began to erupt by scoring three runs in the fifth. Reece Ewing hit an RBI double, which was followed by a run-scoring from a throwing error. Danny Lynch, who was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, then delivered an RBI single to push the lead to 5-2.

In the top of the seventh, Waldrep was at 107 pitches with runners at the corners with two outs. Pitching coach Christian Ostrander looked to go relieve the right-hander, but Waldrep talked his way in facing one more batter. Waldrep answered with an inning-ending strikeout as he finished the day throwing a career-high of 113 pitches as he allowed two runs off five hits while walking three batters.

"Coming in, the team's hot, everybody is playing good, so I had a lot of confidence coming in today," Waldrep said. "I just want him to have faith in me to finish the game. I would have completely trusted whoever he handed it over to with the way our bullpen is going right now. But selfishly, I kind of wanted to finish that one, so I was just persuading him to let me do it."

Then in the seventh inning, Southern Miss added seven runs to end the game early, which is the most runs scored in an inning by the Golden Eagles this season.

Prior to Paetow's grand slam, Sargent hit an RBI single with another run-scoring off a throwing error with Lynch hitting an RBI sac fly.

"Offensively, we were aided by some errors on (Rice's) part," Berry said. "That kept the momentum going with some hit by pitches. Good teams capitalize on those things. If you are not good on the mound, then you can't pitch around those things. Our guys took advantage of it."

Southern Miss will return to action on the road to face Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 6 p.m.