Mystic Krew of Zeus: Dinner Dance

Krewe members received oversized invitations affixed to a glistening gold Oscar, in anticipation for the evenings walk down the Red Carpet.

Upon arrival, door attendants, wearing black tuxedos, greeted the revelers. The Doormen were William Clair Baker, III, son of Dr. and Mrs. William Clair Baker, Jr., Jackson David McGee, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sean Patrick McGee, Charles Russum Middleton, son of Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Scott Middleton, Gray Spivey Phillips, son of Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Preston Phillips, and Lucien Emory Stanley, son of Drs. Joel Chadwick and Tracy Stanley.

At the entrance of the Center, a presentation of red velvet drape, highlighted with golden overlays, set the stage for two life-size Oscar statues. Assisting guests with their coats were Theater Ushers, the Misses Sterling Elizabeth Dews, Margaret Diane Middleton, Molly Preston Phillips, Addison Love Tatum, and Natalie Dodd Thieling, daughters of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Carrington Dews, Jr., Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Scott Middleton, Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Preston Phillips, Mr. and Mrs. Robert O'Neal Tatum, and Dr. and Mrs. Craig Andrew Thieling, respectively.

The Cocktail Room presented a magnificent entrance to a star-studded evening. A center stage featured the Royal Jazz Band and bouquets of roses, arranged throughout the Grand Foyer, were nestled under luxurious crystal-draped chandeliers. As Krewe members promenaded in front of a "step and repeat" backdrop on the Red Carpet, photos were taken commemorating the moment. The guests were welcomed by Zeus LXXIX and His Consort, Dr. Alan Douglas Lucas and Dr. Melinda Lucas, and the Co-Chairmen of the gala, Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Corbett Bowman and Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Preston Phillips. Members enjoyed cocktails served from a rectangular bar while enjoying the sights and sounds of the Red Carpet affair.

With the theater ushers leading the way, guests were summoned into the Ballroom to take their places for the show. The Ballroom was a sea of opulence with red and gold swags cascading from ceiling to floor. Tables of Hollywood finery welcomed members into the room, with the Zeus Crest adorning the walls.

The former Kings of the Mystic Krewe of Zeus and their Consorts dined at tables in the center of the room and lit from above, befitting their prominence as past rulers of the Krewe. Their tables were embellished with cloths of ebony silk and adorned with cascading florals of red roses and gold-encrusted palm leaves.

Members of the Krewe dined at tables dressed with floor-length red silk cloths. Tables were adorned with crystal cylinders with gold-encrusted floating candles and oversized crystal trumpet vases filled to the brim with hand-painted palm leaves and dozens of red roses.

Toasts were presented to the reigning Monarch and Royalty under the direction of the Toastmaster, Samuel Jaron Sackler.

Upon conclusion of the sumptuous meal, the partygoers danced to the sounds of the Compositionz Band.

Event Director for the evening was Brandon Chase Welborn.

Members of the Krewe serving as Co-Chairs of the Dinner Dance Committees were:

Overall Decorations Chairmen: Dr. and Mrs. Gregory Nolan Vickers and Dr. and Mrs. Frederick O'Neal Gregg

Publicity: Ms. Julie Walker-Tator and Mr. and Mrs. Jay Stewart Walker

Reservations: Mr. and Mrs. Jefferson Birge Stewart, Mr. and Mrs. Gregory James Underwood, and Mrs. James Eugene Slaughter

Invitations: Mr. and Mrs. Jack Anthony Bevon, Dr. and Mrs. Robert Carrington Dews, Jr., Mrs. James Eugene Slaughter, and Mr. and Mrs. Stephen August Worrel, Sr.