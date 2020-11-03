Mystic Krew of Zeus 2020: Maids & Dukes

The Mystic Krewe of Zeus gathered recently to crown King Zeus LXXX and His Queen and to present the Maids and Dukes of the Royal Court.

MAIDS OF THE COURT

Caroline Elizabeth Alston is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory James Alston. She is majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders at the University of Mississippi. She is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority, Gamma Beta Phi and on the Ole Miss Student Alumni Council. She attends Main Street United Methodist Church and was escorted by her father.

Hannah Taylor Cox, a Clinical Exercise Physiology major at Mississippi State University, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Blake Conn. She is a member of Venture Church. At MSU, she is a member of Phi Mu sorority, American Medical Student Association and is a President’s List Scholar. Her father escorted her.

Kelley Michelle Courtney is the granddaughter of Ms. Karlynn Hughes Courtney. She is a Criminology major at Pearl River Community College. Her great, great grandfather was Zeus XXVII, Joseph Durward Lewis. Her great grandfather was Zeus XLVII, Thomas Ivey Hughes, and her cousin, Patricia Chandler Speed Finnegan, was Queen to Zeus LXVII, Ted Johnson Webb, Jr. She is a member of Main Street United Methodist Church. Her great uncle, Thomas Durward Hughes, escorted her.

Caroline Elizabeth Duff is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Ernest Duff. She is a liberal studies major at the University of Mississippi. At Ole Miss, she is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority, Reformed University Fellowship and Leap Frog where she serves as a mentor and after school tutor for elementary school children. Her father, James Ernest Duff, was crowned as current King of the Mystic Krewe of Zeus, King Zeus LXXX. Her uncle, Thomas Milton Duff, escorted her.

Hannah Ryan Flathau, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Sherard Flathau, is an Interior Design and Communications major at the University of Southern Mississippi. While at USM, she is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, member of the Design Build Institute of America and is a President’s List Scholar. She attends Main Street United Methodist Church. Her father escorted her.

Kerry Camille Helveston is the daughter of Mrs. Kerry Love Davis and Dr. Wendell Raymond Helveston. She attended the University of Southern Mississippi Project Search where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She currently attends Rise and Shine at ARC where she is a member of Show Stoppers and is in the show choir. She attends First Presbyterian Church and was escorted by her father.

Sarah Shaunak Henderson is the daughter of Dr. Anita and Dr. Everett Randall Henderson III. She is majoring in History with a minor in South Asian Studies at Princeton University. While at Princeton, she serves as musical director for the Princeton University Wildcats, which is an all-female acapella singing group. She is also the President of Princeton’s Farmer’s Market and Editor for the Princeton Historical Review. She is a member of First Presbyterian Church. Her father escorted her.

Mary Franklin McCarthy is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Franklin McCarthy. She attended the University of Mississippi and is now in nursing school at the University of Southern Mississippi. While at Ole Miss, she was the philanthropy chair for Chi Omega Sorority, was a member of Lambda Sigma Honor Society and the American Medical Women’s Association. She attends Venture Church. Her father escorted her.

Margaret Ann Phillips, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Preston Phillips, is majoring in Pharmaceutical Science at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy. She is a member of Main Street United Methodist Church. While at Ole Miss, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority where she served on the chapter council. She was on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll and in the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College. She was escorted by her father.

Lucy Elizabeth Pruitt is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Anthony Pruitt. She is majoring in Public Policy Leadership and Economics at the University of Mississippi. She is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority, the Student Body Judicial Council, a Lott Leadership Institute Scholar and in the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College. She attends Venture Church. She was escorted by her father.

Allison Layne Watts, an Addiction Sciences and Psychology major at the University of Alabama, is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Edward Walker. She attends Temple Baptist Church. She was escorted by her father.

Mary Abigail York is the daughter of Ms. Sonia Smith York and the late Bennett Van York, Jr. She is a Psychology major with a minor in Legal Studies at the University of Mississippi. At Ole Miss, she is a member of Chi Omega Sorority, a Provost Scholar and a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda Honors Society. She is a member of Main Street United Methodist Church. Her grandfather, Dr. Bennett Van York, escorted her.

DUKES OF THE COURT

John Preston Orlando Andy, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Orlando Joseph Andy, Jr. is a Business Administration major at the University of Mississippi. He is a member of Saint Thomas Catholic Church. At Ole Miss, he is a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, the Pre-Dental Society and on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

John Michael Blakeney, Jr. is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Matthew Farris. He is a Marketing major at Mississippi State University and a member of Venture Church. At MSU, he is a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He is employed as the National Sales Manager by Jones Logistics, Inc.

Joel Chandler Daniels is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Troy Protho Daniels. He is an Agricultural Business Management major at Mississippi State University. He is a member of River of Life Church and a counselor for Abbie Rogers Civitan Camp. At MSU, he is a member of Kappa Alpha Order.

Patrick Cooper Davis, an Accounting major at Mississippi State University, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Doyle Davis. He is a member of Venture Church and is an Eagle Scout for Boy Scouts of America. At Mississippi State, he is a member of Kappa Alpha Order, Beta Alpha Psi and a Mississippi Eminent Scholar.

Lars Thomas Losee is the son of Thomas Penny Losee, III and Susan Paige York. He is a Real Estate major at the University of Mississippi. He is a member of Destiny Worship Center in Destin, Florida. At Ole Miss, he is a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity.

Warren Patrick McGee is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Sean Patrick McGee. His grandfather, Lawrence Wayne Warren, was Zeus LXV. He is a Geography major at the University of Southern Mississippi. He is a member of Main Street United Methodist Church. At USM, he is a Lucky Day Scholar, a member of Lambda Sigma Honorary Society and the Student Government Association.

Harley Lee Sims, III is the son of Mr. Harley Lee Sims, Jr. and Mrs. Suzanne Gillespie Sanford. He is a Business Administration major at the University of Southern Mississippi. His grandfather, Dr. H. Lamar Gillespie, Sr., was Zeus XLIX and his aunt, Mrs. Jodie Gillespie Hopkins, was Queen to Zeus LI, R. Webster Heidelberg III. He is Philanthropy Chairman and Vice President of Programming for Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity at USM. In 2018, he was a member of Southern Style. He is also a member of Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society and Order of Omega Honor Society. He is a member of Parkway Heights United Methodist Church.

Sean Anderson Smith is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene John Smith. He is a Communication Studies major at the University of Southern Mississippi. He is a member of Main Street United Methodist Church. At USM, he is a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and the Student Government. He is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and received the Bob Pierce Legacy Scholarship.

William Arthur Whitehead, III is the son of William Arthur Whitehead, Jr. and Amy Soloman Whitehead. He is a Managerial Finance major at the University of Mississippi. He is a member of Saint Fabian Catholic Church. At Ole Miss, he is a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity.

Christopher Lewis Wilkins, a Banking and Real Estate major at the University of Mississippi, is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Gillespie Wilkins. He is a member of Main Street United Methodist Church. At Ole Miss, he is a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity.

Jackson Gillespie Wilkins is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Gillespie Wilkins. He is a Political Honors major at the University of Virginia. He is a member of Main Street United Methodist Church. At the University of Virginia, he is a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.