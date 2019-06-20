Obituaries: Week of June 20, 2019

Roger Dilford Bickham

83, of Hattiesburg

Roger Dilford Bickham died May 27, 2019. Services were June 1 at Kensington Woods Church of Christ in Hattiesburg.

Mr. Bickham was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Robstown, Texas to Joseph Charles and Mary Alice Bickham. He began his career as a toxicologist in Texas, worked construction in Colorado, and then built the chemical lab of Hess Oil in St. Croix, Virgin Islands. He and his late wife began Movie Star Restaurant in 2001. He was a lifelong member of the church and helped establish the first Church of Christ on the island in St. Croix.

Survivors include his second wife, Tatiana; three children, Lin, Kay and Lori; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren.

Nancy Davis

64, of Purvis

Nancy Davis died June 11, 2019, at her home. Services were June 15 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel with burial in Bethel Church Cemetery.

Ms. Davis worked for Lowe's Home Improvement for more than 25 years and was a member of Destiny Church.

Survivors include one son, Dustin Davis of Sumrall; one daughter, Misty Davis of Sumrall; three sisters, Lanita McGilvray, Brenda Perkins, and Becky Robbins, all of Sumrall; five brothers, Larry Bennett and Kenny Bennett, both of Bassfield, Gary Bennett of Corona, Calif., James Bennett of Sumrall, and Clay Bennett of Prentiss.

James Floyd Garraway Sr.

91, of Hattiesburg

James Floyd Garraway Sr. died June 11, 2019. Services were June 14 at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Garraway was born Oct. 17, 1927, to Hugh Pearce Garraway Sr. and Jessie Hartsock Garraway of New Augusta. He graduated from Perry Central and attended Jones County Junior College for one year, where he was a member of the 1945-1946 Junior College State Championship Basketball team.

He served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps before enrolling in Mississippi Southern College (USM). He was a charter member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

After he graduated, he was employed by the Mississippi Power Company where he worked for 36 years. During that time he was auditor and manager of Customer Services for the Hattiesburg District.

A member of the Chamber of Commerce, he belonged to the Hattiesburg Civitan Club where he served as treasurer. He also worked with the Abbie Rogers Camp for children for many years.

One of the original members that started Westminster Presbyterian Church, he served as treasurer, deacon and elder for many years, sang in the choir and was involved with Men of the Church.

Survivors include his two sons, James F. “Jay” Garraway Jr. and Dennis Gregory “Greg” Garraway; three grandchildren.

Delores Lane Myers Guy

67, of Petal

Delores Lane Myers Guy died June 14, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Services were June 19 in Petal.

Survivors include her three children, Johnny Mitchell of Hattiesburg, Robin Renee Mitchell and Henry Archie Guy Jr., both of Petal; her step-daughter, Jenny White of Hattiesburg; one brother, Hank Cuevas of Petal; her close friend, Willis Graham; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren.

Daisy Smith Hoyt

of Sumrall

Daisy Smith Hoyt died June 16, 2019, at her home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Hulett-Winstead Sumrall Chapel with burial in Hickory Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Hulett-Winstead Sumrall Chapel.

Survivors include two sons, Joey Hoyt of LaPlace, La., and Timmy Hoyt of LaPlace, La.; three daughters, Barbara Theriot of Sumrall, Cheryl Whalen of Biloxi and Kim Eberhart of Crestview, Fla.; one sister, Lois Hoyt of Sumrall; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

James H. Jorns

79, of Hattiesburg

James H. Jorns died June 13, 2019, at Hattiesburg Health and Rehab. Services were June 17 with burial in Rawls Springs Cemetery.

Mr. Jorns was a member of Rawls Springs Baptist Church. He was a self-employed plumber for 20 years.

Survivors include one son, Scott Jorns; one brother, Charles Jorns; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren.

Julia Frances Ogletree

95, of Sumrall

Julia Frances (Townsend) Ogletree died June 11, 2019. A memorial and celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at University Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 until 11 a.m.

Mrs. Ogletree was born March 17, 1924, in Huntsville to Luther Townsend and Bessie Leola (Hodges) Townsend. She graduated from Kilmichael High School and attended the Mississippi State College for Women (MUW), transferring to Mississippi Southern College (USM) where she graduated with honors in elementary education.

She served as the home economist for Yalobusha County before beginning her teaching career. She taught elementary school for more than 30 years in Monticello, Sidon, Greenwood and in the Hattiesburg Public School System, where she taught first grade at Woodley, Thames, Camp and Walthall schools.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hattiesburg and later University Baptist Church.

Along with her husband, Powell, Frances was a fixture at Southern Miss and the Rotary Club.

Survivors include three children, Frances Bess Palmer of Tyler, Texas, Powell G. Ogletree Jr. of Madison, and Billy Townsend Ogletree of Sylva, N.C.; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Lourine Hendry Sholar

84, of Richmond, Texas

Lourine Hendry Sholar, formerly of Petal, died June 12, 2019 at her daughter’s residence in Richmond, Texas. Services were June 18 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with burial in Morriston Cemetery.

Mrs. Scholar was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her two daughters, Cathye Morgan and Telia Adams, both of Richmond, Texas; a brother, Bobby Hendry of Petal; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Steven Smith

61, of Purvis

Steven “Bigun” Smith died June 11, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were June 14 at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis with burial in Cherished Acres Cemetery.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Jean Smith; three sisters, Laura Nell Lowe , Cathy Smith Green and Vicky Batton; two brothers, Stacey Allyn Smith and Larry Batton.

Ronald Alan Shows

55, of Hattiesburg

Ronald Alan Shows died June 7, 2019.

Mr. Shows was born Dec. 2, 1963, and was a lifelong resident of Hattiesburg. He was employed as manager for 27th Ave Liquor Store.

Survivors include a wife:, Dawn Broussard Shows; two sons, Joshua Alan and Jeremy William; a step-daughter: Crystal Patton of Kansas City Mo.; his mother, Jewel Porter; brother, Roger Shows of Byram, and sister, Renee Mims of Austin Texas.

Polly Ann Sellers

84, of Hattiesburg

Polly Ann Sellers died June 13, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House. Services were June 15 with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Sellers worked at Hattiesburg Clinic for 26 years.

Survivors include one daughter, Patti Cooper of Purvis; one son, Jay W. Sellers of Hattiesburg; one sister, Donna Moore of Hattiesburg; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren.

Sonja Jean Wiltcher

78, of Purvis

Sonja Jean Wiltcher died May 30, 2019, at Canon Hospice in Gulfport.

Mrs. Wiltcher lived in Purvis with her husband of 47 years, Carey Wiltcher. She was born Sept. 23, 1940, in Washington D.C. to Howard E. Sr. and Margaret G. Wall.

Survivors include her husband, Carey Wiltcher of Purvis; six children, Eugene Rhodes of Brooklyn, Charles Rhodes of Seymour, Tenn., Sharon Hylsky of Gulfport, Donna Williamson and Kimberly Brown, both of Hattiesburg, and Judy Brewer of Destin Fla.; three brothers: Howard E. Jr. of Waldorf MD, Charles Wall of Charleston, S.C., and Curtis Wall of Beckley W.V; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.

William F. Wright

99, of Hattiesburg

William F. “Bill” Wright died June 16, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, in Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Wright, who was born July 14, 1919, was a road driver who retired from Roadway. He served in the U. S. Army during World War II and saw action in North Africa. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Hattiesburg Masonic Lodge #397. He had been a member of Central Baptist Church since 1963.

Survivors include his daughter, Barbara Wright Workman of Metairie, La.; a sister, Frances Dye of Crenshaw; a brother, James Wright of Crenshaw; two grandchildren.

Ronald Williams Jr.

45, of Dixie

Ronald “Ron” L. Williams Jr. died June 16, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be from 10 – 11:15 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with graveside services at 11:30 a.m. in Dixie Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include his parents, Ronald and Barbara Williams of Gulfport and one brother, Christopher Williams of Knoxville, Tenn.