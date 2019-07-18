Obituaries for the week of July 18

Hazel Draughn Campbell

89, of Hattiesburg

Hazel Draughn Campbell died July 15, 2019. Services were July 17 at Providence Baptist Church with burial in the church Cemetery.

Mrs. Campbell retired from Hattiesburg Grocery Company and was a member of Providence Baptist Church.

Survivors include six nieces, Marie Senften, Patsy Kittrell, Patricia Carter, Cheryl Pierce, Sue Cooper, and Nancy Gipson; two nephews, Jimmy Draughn and Jimmy Campbell.

Faye Jones Cox

of Pasadena, Calif.

Faye Cox died July 3, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. Graveside services were July 12 at Roseland Park Cemetery in Hattiesburg.

Mrs. Cox and her husband lived in New York 10 years and then moved to California where she lived more than 50 years. She graduated from Hattiesburg High School where she was on the Debate Team and was a majorette in the HHSl Band. She was chosen for Girl's Nation when she was a senior.

Survivors include her husband, James O. Cox III; two sons, Greg Cox of Dunwoody, Ga. and Scott Cox of La Canada Flintridge, Calif.; one sister, Betty Carol Robinson of Bay Springs; one brother, Richard Jones of Hattiesburg; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Olivia Hammett Pittman

67, of Diamondhead

Olivia “Libby” Hammett Pittman, 67, formerly of Petal, died July 6, 2019. Services were July 11.

Mrs. Pittman was a retired teacher with the Hancock School system and formerly taught in the Petal School system.

Survivors include her husband, Claude F. “Rusty” Pittman III of Diamondhead; one brother, Mike Hammett of Petal.

William Blalock

92, of Sumrall

William Henry Blalock died July 6, 2019, at the MS State Veterans Home in Collins. Services were July 8 at the Hulett Winstead Sumrall Chapel with burial in the First Baptist Church of Sumrall Cemetery.

Mr. Blalock retired from the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sumrall.

Survivors include two daughters, Vicki Daniel of Sumrall, and Mari Bolton of Monroeville, Ala.; one sister, Vionette Tapp of Roxboro, N.C.; two brothers, Rex and F.D. Blalock, both of Roxboro, N.C.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Carole Davenport

58, of Richton

Carole Davenport died July 14, 2019, at her home. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Moore Funeral Home with services immediately following. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.

Ms. Davenport was a member of Kensington Woods Church of Christ.

Survivors include one son, Marlo Davenport of Richton; one daughter, Santana Davenport of Hattiesburg; two brothers, Herman Davenport Jr. of Florida and William Coleman Davenport of Ohio.

Zilla Nell Smith Blount

79, of Hattiesburg

Zilla Nell Smith Blount died July 13, 2019, at her home. Services were July 17 with burial in Dixie Cemetery.

Mrs. Blount was born May 5, 1940. She was a member of Lynn Ray Road Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Glenn Blount of Purvis, Paul Blount of Austin, Texas; two daughters, Glenda Hartfield of Hattiesburg, Kimberly Hartfield of Oak Grove; two brothers, Allen Smith of Hattiesburg, Ricky Smith of Moselle; two sisters, Jean Smith and Ginger Smith, both of Hattiesburg; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Howard Sanford

72, of Petal

Howard Sanford died July 10, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were July 13 with burial in Crosby Cemetery in Seminary.

Survivors include his wife, Bettie Sanford; one daughter, Pamela Trigg; one son, Steven H. Sanford; three brothers, James Ray Sanford, Harold Sanford and Nathan Sanford; one sister, Alice Faye Sanford Breazeale; three grandchildren.

Linda Keyes Mozingo

61, of Petal

Linda Keyes Mozingo died July 10, 2019. Services were July 14 with burial in Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Mozingo was a member of Ideal Primitive Baptist Church. She was a senior on the All-State Runnelstown Basketball team in 1976.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Mozingo of Petal; her son, Brad Mozingo of Petal; two brothers, Jimmie Keyes and Kenneth Keyes, both of Runnelstown.

Lethron Travis Moore

69, of Petal

Lethron Travis Moore died July 10, 2019, at his home.

Services were July 15 with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Moore worked at AT&T for 38 years before retiring in 2009.

Survivors include his wife, Jackie Moore, of Petal, his son, Christopher Lee Moore of Petal, his daughter, Ashley Holifield of Raleigh; two sisters, Dorothy Moore and Betty Moore; two granddaughters.

Billie Jean Hinton Rhodes

62, of Columbia

Billie Jean Hinton Rhodes, formerly of Lucedale, died July 9, 2019, in Columbia.

Mrs. Rhodes was born Nov. 26, 1956, in Mobile, Ala.

Survivors include her daughter, Jodi Mahathy of Lucedale; her sister, Tammy Shepard of Lucedale; one granddaughter.

Samuel N. Spinks

78, of Lumberton

Samuel N. Spinks died July 14, 2019, at his home.

Mr. Spinks was born on May 4, 1941, in Jonesville, LA.

Survivors include his son, Van Spinks; mother, Edna Spinks; one brother, Charles Spinks; three grandchildren.

Paula K. Rollins

68, of Lucedale

Paula K. Rollins died July 9, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Rollins was born Nov. 20, 1950, to Jones and Alta Yates in Tampa, Fla.

Survivors include four children, Peggy Lane, James Rollins, Alice Lee and Angela Rester; two sisters, Vickie Wynn and Phyllis Rose.