Forrest Co. to test voting machines

Forrest Co. to test voting machinesBy STAFF REPORTS,
Thu, 07/18/2019 - 11:38am
The Forrest County Election Commission will be conducting pre-election testing for software logic and accuracy on TSX machines in advance of the Aug. 6 primary election.
Testing will be held at 10 a.m. July 23, 24 and 25 at the election warehouse, 224 East 5th Street in downtown Hattiesburg. The public is invited.
If a runoff election is necessitated after the primary election, the runoff will be held Aug. 27.
For more information, call (601) 270-5583.