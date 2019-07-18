Forrest Co. to test voting machines

The Forrest County Election Commission will be conducting pre-election testing for software logic and accuracy on TSX machines in advance of the Aug. 6 primary election.

Testing will be held at 10 a.m. July 23, 24 and 25 at the election warehouse, 224 East 5th Street in downtown Hattiesburg. The public is invited.

If a runoff election is necessitated after the primary election, the runoff will be held Aug. 27.

For more information, call (601) 270-5583.