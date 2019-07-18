HPD Crime Reports

HATTIESBURG MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

A 21-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested last Wednesday, July 11, and charged in connection with the July 3 incident in the 600 block of Milton Barnes Avenue.

Police was called to the scene of the shooting in the Woodlawn Court neighborhood north of William Carey University around 8:30 p.m.

No one was injured.

Dwayne Jackson, 21, was arrested eight days later and charged with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and other arrests are pending.

THREE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

Three people were taken into custody July 9 after members of Metro Narcotics, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Hattiesburg Police officers served a search warrant on an apartment in the 600 block of North 31st Avenue.

The search was being conducted in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. While officers were securing the area, a female driver attempted to flee the scene in her vehicle and tried to strike an officer in the process.

The officer, whose name has not been released, fired a single shot at the tire of the vehicle and the female driver attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody just down the road.

There were no injuries during the incident, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

The woman, 25-year-old Shametria Easterling of Hattiesburg, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Also arrested at the scene were:

n Timothy Arnold, 21, of Bassfield, who was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

n Ramone Rodgers, 21, of Hattiesburg, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both men were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Agents recovered multiple handguns and ecstasy from inside the residence.

RETIRED OFFICER KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

John Smith, Jr., a 24-year veteran of the Hattiesburg Police Department who retired in 1994, was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle accident in west Hattiesburg.

No charges have been filed in connection with the accident, according to police department spokesman Ryan Moore, but the investigation is ongoing.

Smith, 75, of Petal, was taken to an area hospital following the crash, where he was pronounced dead. The other driver was not injured.

The accident occurred just before 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14.

JEWELRY THIEF SURRENDERS

Stephen Dwayne Williams, 37, of Gulfport, turned himself into Hattiesburg Police recently in connection to a May 14 grand larceny.

Williams had an active arrest warrant for stealing a $12,000 necklace from Kay Jewelers in the 1000-block of Turtle Creek Drive.

Williams was charged with one count of grand larceny and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

TWO POUNDS OF POT SEIZED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP

Two people were arrested and two pounds of marijuana was seized following a traffic stop conducted around 5:30 p.m. last Thursday at the intersection of North 38th Avenue and Pearl Street near the University of Southern Mississippi tennis courts in the midtown district.

During the traffic stop, officers searched the vehicle, and with the help of K-9 VooDoo, two pounds of marijuana was located inside a pillowcase in the vehicle.

Kenneth Lumpkins, 36, of Sumrall, and Brandon Lewis, 25, of Hattiesburg, were both arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance, and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

HPD OFFICER INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

A Hattiesburg police officer and a female civilian were injured in a traffic collision last Thursday evening on Edwards Street near the intersection with Duke Avenue.

According to police spokesman Ryan Moore, the unnamed officer was traveling down Edwards Street and was struck in the driver's side by the unidentified woman just before 8 p.m.

Both drivers were transported from the scene with injuries to a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

GIRLFRIEND CHARGED WITH SHOOTING BEAU

A 22-year-old Hattiesburg woman is in custody following a July 8 disturbance call in the 300 block of Dixie Avenue that resulted in her boyfriend being shot. Police was called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. and were notified of a male shooting victim, who arrived at a local hospital for treatment for his injuries. According to police spokesman Ryan Moore, Merceadies Daniels, 22, was taken into custody for questioning and later charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault in connection with the shooting and booked into the Forrest County Jail. Moore said Daniels was in a relationship with the victim and the disturbance is considered to be a domestic-related incident. It’s unknown what prompted the shooting.

NO ARRESTS YET IN SHOOTING INCIDENT

Hattiesburg police officers responded to a report of a late-night shooting on Sunday, July 7 in the 1200 block of Beverly Hills Road at the Plantation Place Apartments.

Officers arrived just before midnight and discovered a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The male was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment.

No suspect is in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

SHOOTING AT CAPTAIN D’s

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Captain D’s on Friday, July 5.

No one was injured during the 1 p.m. shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

ANOTHER SHOOTING, ANOTHER ARREST

A 33-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Monday, July 1 in connection with shots fired the night before in the 500 block of Ruby Street.

Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. that Sunday after receiving word that a vehicle had been struck.

No injuries were reported, but the investigation is ongoing.

The following evening, Keean Santee, 33, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in the 1300 block of Arledge Street and charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Additional arrests are pending.

JULY 4 TRAFFIC STOP NETS THREE ARRESTS

Three area men – two from Hattiesburg and one from Prentiss – were taken into custody just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 following a traffic stop near the intersection of Bay Street and Rebecca Avenue.

During the traffic stop, Jaquan Price, 20, of Hattiesburg, attempted to run from officers but was apprehended when officers gave chase.

Price was charged with fugitive from other jurisdiction, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, disorderly conduct-failure to comply and possession of a schedule I drug (Xanax).

Also arrested was Jason Walker, 33, of Hattiesburg, who was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and 24-year-old Kennen Ross of Prentiss, who was charged with the operation of a vehicle in unsafe mechanical condition.

Two weapons and pills were seized during the traffic stop.