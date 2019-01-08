obituaries for the week of August 1

Annette McCormick

74, of New Augusta

Anette McCormick died July 29, 2019, at her home. Memorial services will be held at a later date,

Ms McCormick retired as a truck driver with Schnieder and Poole Trucking Companies.

Survivors include her best confidant, Bobby Ray Dyse "Baby Brother" of New Augusta.

Robert Thomas Herrington

73, of Bassfield

Robert Thomas "Tom" Herrington died July 22, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Services were July 25 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Sumrall with burial in the church cemetery.

Mr. Herrington retired from the Merchant's Company and Puckett Rents as an equipment washer.. He was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Sumrall.

Survivors include his wife, Ada Herrington of Bassfield; two step-sons, Jim Bennett of Petal and Carey Bennett of Baxterville,; one step-daughter, Lorie Atwood of Sumrall; two brothers, Charles Larue Herrington and Victor Allen "Dick" Herrington, both of Sumrall; nine step-grandchildren, nine step-great-grandchildren.

B.R. Noel

91, of Hattiesburg

B.R. Noel died July 14, 2019. No services will be held at his request.

Mr. Noel was born December 19, 1928, in Center, Texas, to the late Beadie Ross and Amanda Moore Noel. He was a veteran of World War II serving aboard the U.S.S. Shangri-La CV-38, assigned to Naval Air Group 5, VF6A.

Survivors include two sons and one daughter and four grandchildren.

Robert D. Pierce

80, of Petal

Robert D. Pierce died July 22, 2019, at Lamar Health and Rehab. Services were July 25 with burial in Barlow Cemetery of the Macedonia community.

Mr. Pierce was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Petal School Board, where he served as president.

Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Pierce Fitzgerald of Petal; his two sons, Robert D. Pierce II of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Jason Ryan Pierce of Colfax, Ill.; his brother, Jerry W. Pierce of Petal; his sister, Mary Pierce O’Neal of Petal; two step-daughters, Donna Hawkins and Tracy Kitchens, both of Collins; seven grandchildren.

Clarence R. Myers

79, of Hattiesburg

Clarence R. Myers died July 22, 2019. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.

Mr. Myers was born September 7, 1940, in Hattiesburg, to the late Walter and Lillie Mae Day Myers.

He had been employed by General Motors as a paint repairman in Tarrytown, New York, retiring in 2006, at the Lordstown, Ohio Plant, after 42 years of service. He had been a member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. He was a UAW local 1112 union member.

Survivors include children, Kevin Myers of Youngstown, Ohio, Essonya Myers Thigpen of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, James Myers of Girard, Ohio and Denise Myers-Adams of Liberty Township; his siblings; Norma Faye Donald of Arlington, Texas, Lindsey Myers of Akron, Ohio, Alvin Clayton Myers of Hattiesburg, Desmond Myers of Richton, Lillian Sims of Sumrall, Donna Myers Kidd of Gulfport, and Demetrius Myers Hersey of Sunrise; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

Tom Starling

50, of Hattiesburg

Tom Starling died July 23, 2019, at his home. Services were July 26 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Starling of Hattiesburg; two sons, B. J. Starling and Jordan Starling, both of Hattiesburg; a daughter, Nikki Starling of Hattiesburg; parents, Jim and Mona Stringer of Hattiesburg; two brothers, Benny Starling, Jimmy Stringer, both of Hattiesburg; four sisters, Sarah Revels of Petal, Libby Starling of Montgomery, Ala., Susie Starling and Lisa Steele, both of Hattiesburg; three grandchildren.

Kaity Grenn

27, of Hattiesburg

Kaity Grenn died July 21, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. A service was held on July 27 with burial in Roseland Park Cemetery.

Ms. Grenn was a member of Venture Church. She graduated from Oak Grove High School in 2010 and attended Pearl River Community College.

Survivors include by her husband, Brian Springer; her parents, Jarvis and Lela Grenn and Paul and Lee Roblin, all of Hattiesburg; six siblings, Jacob Grenn, Kyle Roblin, Dalton Patterson, Noah Roblin, Aiden Grenn and Ashley Roblin, all of Hattiesburg; her father-in-law, Wynn Springer; her brother-in-law, Robert Springer; her sister-in-law, Cinthia Leget; her grandparents, Jodi Ainsworth of Magee, Betty Grenn of Jayess, and Dr. and Mrs. A.W. “Jack” Longmire of Silver Spring, MD.

Amy Lynn Davis

36, of Purvis

Amy Lynn Davis died July 12, 2019. Graveside services were July 17 at Midway First Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include her parents, Robert and Luree Davis of Purvis; one sister, Ashley Davis of Sumrall.

Michael Edward Norris

65, of Beaumont

Michael Edward Norris died July 23, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Gulfport. Services were July 27 with burial in Fairley Cemetery.

Mr. Norris was a computer instructor for the past 40 years.

Survivors include his wife, Tina Norris of New Augusta.

Betty Lofton Patterson

88, of Hattiesburg

Betty Lofton Patterson died July 30, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Services were held with burial in Roseland Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Patterson was a member of Wesley Southern Methodist Church.

Survivors include her step-daughter, Susan King; two grandsons, Clay King and Chad King; three sisters, Ilean Allen, Estelle Pendarvis and Audrey Blair; two great-grandchildren.

Ines G. Flanders

93, of Hattiesburg

Ines G. Flanders died July 27, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial was held July 30 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with burial in Roseland Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Flanders was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. She worked for the U.S. Government from 1959 until 1986. She was a claims representative at the local Social Security Office when she retired. After her retirement she worked as a volunteer at Forrest General Hospital for 20 years and 33 years at the Tax Aide for the Elderly. with the IRS,.

Survivors include her grandson, Marc Flanders of Los Angeles, Calif.; a great nephew, Emanule Bosco of Torino, Italy.