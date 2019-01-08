Shared Decision applications available

The Petal School District is currently soliciting applications for Shared Decision Making Council members. The Petal School District Strategic Plan provides for a Shared Decision Making Council at the district level and one at each school level.

These councils are comprised of parents, students, teachers, support staff, at-large community representatives, and administrators.

The purpose of the council is to provide input into the decision-making process.

Anyone interested in serving on one of these councils may print an application at the main website (www.petalschools.com) or contact the Central Office at (601) 545-3002. Deadline for submitting applications is August 30.