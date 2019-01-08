DISTRICT 3 Lamar County Constables: Four on Tuesday ballot

Four candidates are seeking the District 3 Constable seat in Lamar County.

Jimmy Daughdrill attended Prentiss High School in Jefferson Davis County and worked in law enforcement before getting involved with the timber industry. He worked with Joe Tatum in that business for 34 years, and was a member of the Forestry Association for more than 20 years.

According to Scooter Coker’s Facebook page, he is a county safety officer and county/youth court officer with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department and worked with the Lamar County Republican Party. He is a graduate of Lumberton High School and is married to Melissa Coker.

No information was available for the two other candidates, Lyn Thompson and Abner Keith.

If none of the four candidates in the primary election receives the required 50 percent of the vote plus one vote, a runoff will be held Aug. 27.