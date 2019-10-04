Obituaries: Week of April 11, 2019

﻿Shirley Anderson

88, of Milton, Fla.

Shirley “Mawmaw” Anderson died April 4, 2019, at her home. Services were April 8 with burial in Magnolia Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Mrs. Anderson was born May 29, 1930, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Phillip and Bertha Overstreet. She worked at Pace Assembly God Church where she also attended and was a member of the church choir.

Survivors include her two sons, Wayne Anderson of Lumberton, and Terry Anderson of Hattiesburg; three daughters, Sandra Cassidy of Crestview, Fla., Gayle Bryant of Warren, Texas, Karen Raffield of Milton, Fla.; two sisters, Bonnie Brackett of Gulfport, Jean Myers of Cincinnati, Ohio; a brother, Rodney Overstreet of Hattiesburg; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Samuel Franklin Bradley Sr.

91, of Petal

Samuel Franklin Bradley Sr. died April 5, 2019, at Bedford Care in Petal. Services were April 9 with burial in Forrest Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Bradley was a member of Spiritual Life Center. He served in the United States Army during World War II and the Korean War. He worked for Chain Lighting and Appliance Company for 27 years before retiring and starting Sam’s Appliance Repair, which he owned and operated for 15 years.

Survivors include three sons, Wayne Ladd of Glendale, Gene Ladd of Hattiesburg, and Sammy Bradley of Eatonville; one daughter, Donna Kaye Clinton of Eatonville; one brother, John Bradley of Ovett; one sister, Edith Johns of Petal; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren.

Mary Ann Bullock

91, of Seminary

Mary Ann Bullock died April 7, 2019, at Covington County Hospital. A mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, April 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Bullock Cemetery.

Mrs. Bullock was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Survivors include four children, Mary Harvison of Glendale, Veronica Byrd of Hattiesburg, Pat Bullock of Seminary, and Theresa (Alex) Brinkley of Petal; her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Bullock of Collins; three sisters, Ann Mula, Sarah Sullivan, and Ann Aultman; four brothers, Joe Taormina, Emmett Taormina, Ance Ray Taormina, and Leo Taormina; 14 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; one great great grandson.

Anna Louise Clemons

76, of Lumberton

Anna Louise Clemons died April 3, 2019.

Mrs. Clemons was born Jan. 30, 1944, in Hattiesburg to the late Spellmon and Jessie Jackson.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Charles “Fred” Clemons Sr., three children, Keturah “Renâ” Johnson and Jessica Johnson, both of Hattiesburg, Charles Clemons of Ridgeland; one stepson Shelton Greer of Raleigh, N.C.; her siblings Betty Olexy of West Columbia, Texas, Herman, Hughlon Jackson, Andrew Jackson and Linda Buck, all of Hattiesburg, Annette Smith of Shubuta; sisters in-law, Marcella Jackson and Virginia Jackson, both of Hattiesburg; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild.

Lindsay “Lin” Owen Jackson

80, of Hattiesburg

Lindsay Owen Jackson died April 8. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a Memorial Mass to follow.

Born in 1938, Lin was the daughter of the late Nat and Evelyn Owen of Gulfport. She was a 1956 graduate of Gulfport High School. She attended the University of Southern Mississippi and later worked for the University Medical Center. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Hestian Society, South Mississippi Medical Alliance, Mended Hearts, and Meals on Wheels.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Dr. Jerald Jackson; children, Jerald “Jerry” Jackson Jr. of Daphne, Ala.; Lindsay “Missy” Ryan of Marblehead, Mass.; and Leslie Conwell of Riva, My..; seven grandchildren.

Lesley Wayne Lee

91, of Petal

Services for Lesley “Les” Wayne Lee were held April 9 at Carterville Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Mr. Lee was born Oct. 23, 1928, to Mr. and Mrs. Vernon B. Lee of Petal. He served in the United States Navy. He worked as an insurance agent and was twice recognized as Agent of the Year. He was a member of Carterville Baptist Church, where he was an ordained Deacon. He was involved in the City of Petal, where he was instrumental in the city’s incorporation. He was a member of the Optimist Club.

Survivors include his wife, Janie Ruth Harper; four children, Wayne, Debbie, Raymond and Renee; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren.

Robert Samuel Martin

47, of Wiggins

Robert Samuel Martin died April 8, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Martin was a member of Harvest Baptist Church in New Augusta. He sold insurance for the last 15 years, starting with Acceptance Insurance in Hattiesburg, and for the last five years he was with Direct Insurance in Gulfport.

Survivors include his sister, Terrie Dean of Brooklyn.

Ed McNease

69, of Moselle

Graveside services for Lamar Edgar "Mac" McNease Jr. were April 5 at the Everett Family Cemetery in Moselle.

Mr. McNease worked for more than 30 years at Mississippi Music in Hattiesburg where he served as credit manager, repair technician, and installer. He was a member of the Cool Waters Family Gospel Group and a member of Moselle United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly McNease; his daughters, Lorie Harrison of Ellisville and Rebecca McNease of Moselle, and three grandchildren.

C. L. Reynolds

87, of Petal

C.L. “Buddy” Reynolds died April 4, 2019. Services were April 8 with burial in Forrest Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Reynolds was a supporter of Petal High School, The University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University athletics.

Survivors include three sons, Sam Reynolds of Ellisville, Gary Reynolds and Billy Reynolds, both of Petal; one daughter, Brenda Housley of Purvis; one sister, Dorothy Hood of Horn Lake; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mary Eleanor Rogers

of Hattiesburg

Mary Eleanor “Boots” Rogers died April 6, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Visitation will be from 2 – 3:15 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m.

Mrs. Rogers was a member of Lincoln Road Baptist Church where she also taught a youth Sunday School class. She authored more than 50 romance novels.

Survivors include her son, Kevin B. Rogers, her daughter Paige Brocato; her daughter-in-law, Ann Williams; one granddaughter.

James BoBy Spiers

60, of Hattiesburg

James BoBy Spiers died April 4, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley. Services were April 8 with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Spiers worked for 40 years with Cooperative Energy.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Spiers; three daughters, Laura Craig, Amanda Sanford and Olivia Neal; two sisters, Regina Stockstill and Rita Quick and two brothers, Carlie Spiers and Benny Spiers; six grandchildren.

Timothy Brian Singley

45, of Oak Grove

Timothy Brian Singley died April 3, 2019. Services were April 8 at Providence Baptist Church with burial in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Crystal Singley of Oak Grove; his stepson, Cameron Wooten of Gulfport; his parents, Bob and Cathy Singley of Oak Grove; his sister, Amy Little of Oak Grove; his grandmother, Nell Archer of Hattiesburg.

Patricia Ann Wright

76, of Petal

Patricia Ann “Tricia” Wright died April 4, 2019. Services were April 9 with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mrs. Wright was born Nov. 1, 1952, to Doy and Marie (Reeves) Hood in Sarepta, La. She was a housewife, church secretary and music minister. She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God in Petal.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, James “Jimmy” Wright of Petal; two daughters, Kristie Rodgers of Petal, Michelle Howard of Florence; her parents, Doy and Marie Hood of Flowood; two sisters, Sharon Wilburn of Flowood, Debbie Quimby of Vicksburg; a brother, Ron Hood of Atlanta, Texas; seven grandchildren.

﻿Kenneth Graham McCarty

of Hattiesburg

﻿One of Mississippi’s most respected educators, Dr. Kenneth Graham McCarty Jr., died April 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Services were April 6 at University Baptist Church with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Dr. McCarty was born in Bay St. Louis to Kenneth Graham McCarty Sr., a former superintendent of education and educator for more than 40 years, and Irene Cuevas McCarty, a school teacher.

Like his parents, Dr. McCarty dedicated his life to pursuing and sharing knowledge. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in history from Southern Miss in 1956 and 1958, respectively. He earned his doctorate in history from Duke University in 1970. He was professor emeritus at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he taught American and Mississippi history to more than 16,000 students during nearly 50 years. He also served as editor of the Journal of Mississippi History for 17 years and the president of the Mississippi Historical Society. He is included in The University of Southern Mississippi’s Alumni Hall of Fame.

While at Duke University, he met his wife and soulmate, Sylvia, and began what would be his proudest accomplishment – his family. The home he made with Sylvia was always an interesting place to be. Dinner conversations often included anecdotes about Mississippi politicians and Duke basketball history. His children knew him as a “man of a million hobbies,” always revolving, from gardening and bee keeping, to fishing and photography.

Dr. McCarty was a voracious reader, known to latch on to topics and dive in, often reading multiple books on one subject at a time.

Dr. McCarty also served in the Army and National Guard, earning the rank of Captain.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sylvia; three children Melinda (John) Gratwick, Morgan (Angela) McCarty, both of Hattiesburg, and Jeanne (Jason Hewitt) McCarty of Washington, DC.; his brother-in-law, Kenneth George Koch of Hattiesburg and Bill Morgan of Tupelo; eight grandchildren, Jack, Mary Morgan and Maggie Gratwick; Kent, Kirk (Erica), Graham and Callie Anne McCarty; and Will Hewitt.

Memorials may be made to The University of Southern Mississippi Foundation and mailed to 118 College Drive #5210, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39406, designated to the Dr. Kenneth G. McCarty Jr. Endowed Scholarship in History or University Baptist Church, where he was a member.