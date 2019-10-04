McCarty takes oath

﻿Kent McCarty, the winner of the recent House District 101 special election, was sworn into the Mississippi House of Representatives on Monday, April 8. McCarty took the oath of office and was sworn in by Speaker of the House Philip Gunn to serve the district in Lamar County.

McCarty succeeds former Republican representative Brad Touchstone, who stepped down to serve as Lamar County Court Judge. However, with the Legislative session having already ended, McCarty may not get to cast a single vote unless the governor calls for a special session which is unlikely this year.

The freshman representative is set to run for re-election in the Republican August primary election alongside the same four candidates from the special election field.