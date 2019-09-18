Woodstock 50 Golden Anniversary Concert: Travel back in time to a farm in upstate New York on Oct. 1

Come hear the music of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, the Who, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Santana, Jefferson Airplane, Joe Cocker, Arlo Guthrie, and many other as FestivalSouth carries you back 50 years.

The concert will be held from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Mannoni Performing Arts Center, 2701 Hardy Street.

Originally billed as “Three Days of Peace & Music,” the Woodstock festival truly was a one-of-a-kind experience.

Held in August 1969 at a dairy farm in the Catskill Mountains, more than half a million people came to see more than 32 acts that performed during that weekend.

The Woodstock festival is widely regarded as one of the most significant events in American popular music history.

FestivalSouth’s Woodstock tribute cast includes guitarists Vasti Jackson and Barry Leach; vocalists Patricia Garner, David Walker, Abigail Allen, Joe VanZandt, Wesley Barnett, and Harlan Mapp; and band members Joseph Britain, Andy Gilstrap, Lowery Hicks, Tom Howells, Jenny Young, and Zicky Hart, with Wes Hanson as emcee.

Songs you’ll heard include Woodstock (Crosby, Stills and Nash), Freedom (Ritchie Havens), Coming into Los Angeles (Arlo Guthrie), Soul Sacrifice (Santana), Bad Moon Rising and Proud Mary (Credence Clearwater Revival), White Rabbit and Somebody to Love (Jefferson Airplane), Dance to the Music/Hey Music Lover/I Want to Take You Higher medley (Sly & The Family Stone), At the Hop (Sha Na Na), See Me Feel Me/Listening to You (The Who), I’m Going Home (Ten Years After), With A Little Help From My Friends (Joe Cocker).

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.