HAC Brown Bag Concerts get underway in October

The Hattiesburg Arts Council’s annual Downtown Brown Bag Concert Lunch Series has been an active outdoor program every Thursday in October for more than 25 years. This year’s line-up of musicians performing vocal and instru-

mental jazz, pop and folk, will appeal to all age groups and styles.

The concerts are free and open to the public, and are held from 11:30am to 1pm each Thursday in October at City Hall Fountain Park Plaza. Each week, Coca-Cola and local restaurants graciously donate soft drinks, a delicious lunch and dessert on-site for the audience to purchase for $7.

This concert series serves as a fundraiser for the Hattiesburg Arts Council and promotes community spirit with our downtown businesses and their employees, as well as our retired citizens, students, special needs programs, and tourists looking for a culturally uplifting event on a beautiful October afternoon.

Follow our FaceBook page for weekly updates.

HAC Brown Bag lineup:

• October 3 - Charles Carter “One Man Show” - Keg and Barrel

• October 10 - Tom McDermott and Guest - SouthBound Bagel & Coffee Shop

• October 17 - Southern Miss Steel Jazztet - Thirsty Hippo

• October 24 - Scott Chism & the Better Half - South Mouth Deli

• October 31 - M.T. Pockets - The Porter

Drinks provided by: Coca Cola; cookies provided by Double Tree by Hilton, $7 Lunches.