FEBRUARY HAPPENINGS

FEBRUARY 4

CELEBRATION OF SOUL FOOD

6-8 PM @ Hattiesburg Train Depot

The City of Hattiesburg is sponsoring a community potluck dinner event in conjunction with Black History Month. Guests are encouraged to bring their best soul food dishes for sharing and listen to great entertainment. The event is free and open to the public.

FEBRUARY 7

NIGHT TO SHINE

6-9 PM @ Temple Baptist Church

Join Temple Baptist for a prom-night experience for people with special needs. Celebrating the uniqueness of each individual prom guest by providing an unforgettable night where they are welcomed, valued and loved, a Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older. Register to attend or inquire about volunteer opportunities at: tbclife.net

FEBRUARY 8

CAERUS MARDIS GRAS MASQUERADE BALL

7-11 PM @ The Bottling Co.

Keith's Superstores and Magnolia Graphics, with cooperation from Signature Magazine, present the annual Caerus Masquerade Ball, kicking off the Mardi Gras Season in Hattiesburg. Live music will be provided from Hattiesburg's own Carter Road Band and DJ Don King will be on hand to keep everyone dancing. There will be a raffle drawing for a diamond ring valued at $4,000 from Jewelmasters. Guests will be able to enjoy a delicious buffet dinner with creole favorites, desserts, and plenty more. Cash bar. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com For more info, call (601) 268-2068.

FEBRUARY 11

NIGHT OF SWEET D.R.E.A.M.S

6 PM @ Hattiesburg Train Depot

Hosted by Dream of Hattiesburg, this event features a live dessert auction with guest host, Kym Garraway, as well as a sweet and savory buffet. Enjoy the best desserts the PineBelt has to offer and support the programs D.R.E.A.M. of Hattiesburg, Inc. offers to enrich area communities. Reserve your $10 ticket by contacting the DREAM office at (601) 545-2101.

FEBRUARY 13

smARTY GRAS!

4-7 PM @ The Hattiesburg Cultural Center

The Hattiesburg Arts Council's smART Space program is presenting an interactive art celebration for the entire family and you’re invited. Each year, the Arts Council throws a big shindig to celebrate the artwork of area students. “More than an art exhibit, this event is completely interactive and includes make and take art projects, a Mardi Gras-themed interactive play space, delicious treats to nibble on, music, dancing and community fellowship for all who attend,” said organizer Abigail Allen. Children of all ages will delight in this homespun, handmade event. Admission is open to the public and free of charge.

FEBRUARY 14-15

SOUTHERN MISS COCA-COLA CLASSIC RODEO

7:30 PM @ Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center

The ‘Greatest Show on Dirt’ is returning to Hattiesburg Feb. 14-15 for the 35th Annual Southern Miss Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo. The Department of Campus Recreation at The University of Southern Mississippi will host the event at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. The rodeo will begin at 7:30pm with doors opening at 6pm. The rodeo, which began in 1986 at the Southern Miss Equestrian Center with J. Hugh Mitchell as the first grand marshal, serves as a fundraiser for student scholarships and professional development. Lecile Harris, a Mississippi native and four-time Pro Rodeo Clown of the Year, will once again be making an appearance at the rodeo this year. Harris, a fifty-year rodeo veteran, works nearly 125 performances a year at the world’s biggest rodeos. Lifelong Hattiesburg resident Mike Essary, vice president for Neel-Schaffer Architects, will serve as grand marshal for the 35th annual rodeo. Tickets are on sale at Boot Country on U.S. Hwy. 49 and Hub City West Farm and Garden in Hattiesburg. Tickets are $12 (advance) and $15 after Feb. 13, when tickets will be sold at the door beginning at 8 a.m. daily. All seats are reserved and have chair backs.

FEBRUARY 29

WINE AND WHISKEY FESTIVAL

5-8 PM @ Canebrake Country Club

On Saturday, Feb. 29, Canebrake Country Club and The Pink Ribbon Fund will host the fourth annual Wine and Whiskey Festival. Guests will be able to taste from more than 100 varieties of wines and spirits from a number of vendors and can enjoy light appetizers and listen to live music while they do. “Whether you are a die-hard lover of wine or a first-time participant, the Wine and Whiskey Festival will have something for everyone,” said Kaye Ray, one of the event’s organizers. “Learning about wine is a fascinating experience that can be full of new flavors, new places, and new people.” Guests can select from a unique cross-section of fine wines from a multitude of suppliers around the state who will feature both new additions and old favorites. Tickets can be purchased via www.eventbrite.com, through Kaye Ray at (601) 550-5251 at Pink Ribbon Fund, or through the Canebrake Country Club at (601) 271-2010.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH EVENTS

﻿VARIOUS TIMES @ The African American Military History Museum

The African American Military History Museum will be hosting a new exhibition - Shaping America: African American Women in the Armed Forces and Beyond. The kickoff event is set for January 30 at 10:00 a.m., at the historic USO, located in the heart of the Sixth Street Museum District. The Kickoff highlights the strength and courage of African American Women veterans and civilians playing a significant role in the advancement and shape of American culture and values. This year, the event will be held in honor of the late Iola Williams, former Executive Director of the African American Military History Museum, Director of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation and the first African American member of the San Jose, CA City Council. “This year, our focus is on African American women in the military and beyond. The kickoff event will be very special because we’ll be honoring the founder of our annual Black History Month Kick Off events, the late Mrs. Iola Williams. We stand on her shoulders and look forward to paying tribute to the incredible legacy she left behind,” said LaToya Norman, Director of Museums for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

EVERY FRIDAY IN FEBRUARY

STORY TIME WITH A SOLDIER

10 AM @ The African American Military History Museum

Each Friday in February, a uniformed service member in the community will read a book chosen from the museum’s library. Story Time is open to children ages 3-9, but reservations are required. A special tour of the museum will follow.

FEBRUARY 6

“THE CONVERSATION” AND BOOK SIGNING WITH DR. SHEILA VARNADO

6 PM @ The African American Military History Museum

FEBRUARY 18

STUDENT SHOWCASE THROUGH THE ARTS

6 PM @ The African American Military History Museum

Community Bank serves as the sponsor for Black History Month at the African American Military History Museum. All programs are free and open to the public. For additional information, contact the museum at (601) 450-1942. The museum is located at 305 East 6th St. in downtown Hattiesburg.

ALL MONTH LONG

﻿UNITED WAY $100K PAYDAY RAFFLE

United Way $100K Payday raffle tickets are on sale now and will continue until March 8. Tickets are $100 each for a chance to win $100,000. They can be purchased at Corner Market, Sunflower, select banks, online at unitedwaypayday.org or at the United Way office in downtown Hattiesburg. Funds raised will be used by United Way to help improve lives in the areas of education, health and financial stability. For more information, call (601) 545-7141.