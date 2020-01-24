DYW: Nine young ladies will compete for Lamar County title

DYW: Nine young ladies will compete for Lamar County titleBy STAFF REPORTS,
- 307 reads
Nine young women will contend for cash scholarships and other prizes through competition areas of self-expression, fitness, talent, scholastics and a panel interview on their way to trying to win the title of “Distinguished Young Woman” of Lamar County.
This year’s participants include: Rachael Barbieri, Magnolia Cagle, Emma Cochran, Katherine Fasnacht, Elizabeth Hodge, Elise Holbrook, Mannon Koome, Madison Lawler, and Shruti Madhav.
This year’s competition kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater downtown.
Distinguished Young Women (formerly Junior Miss) is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments.
• By encouraging continued education and providing college scholarships
• By developing self-confidence and the abilities to interview effectively, to speak publicly, to perform on stage and to build interpersonal relationships
• By encouraging and showcasing excellence in academic achievement, physical fitness, on-stage performance skills, and the ability to think and communicate clearly
• By creating opportunities to beneficially inspire the lives of others
Tickets to the event are $20 and are available online at www.hattiesburgsaenger.com and will also be available at the door.
Pictured:
1. Rachael Barbieri
2. Magnolia Cagle
3. Emma Cochran
4. Katherine Fasnacht
5. Elizabeth Hodge
6. Elise Holbrook
7. Mannon Koome
8. Madison Lawler
9. Shruti Madhav.